Lynchburg-area school divisions report 54 new cases of COVID-19 this week

Fifty-four new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lynchburg-area school divisions this week.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson have reported 726 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.
As of Friday, Virginia has seen 497,912 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 4,238 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Lynchburg City Schools reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total number of reported cases since the beginning of the school year to 137.
Bedford County Public Schools, which closed one school due to COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines, reported 34 new cases of the virus this week.
Twelve cases were reported among individuals at Stewartsville Elementary School, nine of which were traced to in-school transmission. The division announced Sunday it would suspend in-person learning at the school this week due to positive cases and quarantines.
On Thursday, the division announced it would extend that suspension a second week. In-person learning at the school is set to resume Feb. 8, according to a post on the division's Facebook page.
One case each was reported at Liberty Middle School, New London Academy, Susie G. Gibson Science & Technology Center, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Bedford Elementary School, Boonsboro Elementary School, Moneta Elementary School and Huddleston Elementary School.
Liberty High School reported seven new cases this week, with Jefferson Forest High School reporting three and Staunton River High School reporting two. Two non-school-based employees also reported positive tests.
The division has reported 376 positive cases of COVID-19 since September.
Campbell County Public Schools did not report any new cases of the virus to its COVID-19 dashboard this week. The division has reported 102 positive cases since the school year began in a hybrid learning model in September.
As of Friday afternoon, Amherst County Public Schools reported seven new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total since September to eight.
One case was reported within the division's transportation department, and one case was reported at each Amherst Elementary School and Amherst Middle School. Three cases were reported at Amherst County High School and one other individual with the division reported a positive case.
As of Friday afternoon, Nelson County Public Schools reported two new cases of COVID-19 this week — one at Nelson County High School and one at Tye River Elementary School. The division has reported 23 cases since beginning the school year in a remote-only learning model in August.
As of Friday, Virginia has seen 21,241 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 6,379 COVID-19-related deaths since March.