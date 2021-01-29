Lynchburg-area school divisions report 55 new cases of COVID-19 this week

Fifty-five new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lynchburg-area school divisions this week.

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson have reported 727 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.

As of Friday, Virginia has seen 497,912 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 4,238 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total number of reported cases since the beginning of the school year to 137.

Bedford County Public Schools, which closed one school due to COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines, reported 33 new cases of the virus this week.

Twelve cases were reported among individuals at Stewartsville Elementary School, nine of which were traced to in-school transmission. The division announced Sunday it would suspend in-person learning at the school this week due to positive cases and quarantines.

On Thursday, the division announced it would extend that suspension a second week. In-person learning at the school is set to resume Feb. 8, according to a post on the division’s Facebook page.

