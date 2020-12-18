Lynchburg-area school divisions report 65 new positive COVID-19 cases this week; Bedford accounts for 30

School divisions in the Lynchburg area reported 65 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 299,388, an increase of 3,295 from Thursday.
There have been 4,598 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 45 from Thursday. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 16,684, an increase of 181 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Lynchburg City Schools and schools in the Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson county school divisions begin their winter breaks next week and have reported a total of 404 positive COVID-19 cases since their school years began.
Lynchburg City Schools — which reverted to a remote-learning model from a hybrid-learning model on Monday due to a concern over staffing amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Lynchburg community and in the school division — reported 15 new cases of the virus this week. The division has reported 76 cases since September.
In order to give staff time to reassess case counts and potential staffing issues following the winter break, the Lynchburg City School Board voted this week in favor of returning from the break in a remote-only model from Jan. 4 through Jan. 11.
Campbell County Public Schools reported five new cases of COVID-19 this week, as of Friday afternoon.
One case was reported at each Rustburg, Altavista, and Leesville Road elementary schools, and Altavista Combined School. One case was reported at the school administration building.
The division has reported 82 total cases since students began the school year in a hybrid model in September.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 30 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total number of reported cases to 174.
Otter River, Montvale and Boonsboro elementary schools each reported one new case this week, as did Bedford Primary School and New London Academy. Two cases were reported this week at each Big Island Elementary School, Forest Middle School, Staunton River High School, Forest Elementary School, Staunton River Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.
Liberty High School reported four new cases this week, and Jefferson Forest High School reported nine new positive COVID-19 cases.
Amherst County Public Schools reported 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week. One case was reported at each Central, Temperance and Amelon elementary schools. Two cases were reported this week at Monelison Middle School, and three at Amherst County High School. Four cases were reported at Amherst Elementary School.
The division has reported 59 cases since the beginning of the school year.
Nelson County Public Schools reported three new cases of the virus this week, bringing its total number of positive cases to 13 since the school year began remotely in August. Two cases were reported at Tye River Elementary School this week, and one at Nelson County High School.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 Outbreaks by Selected Exposure Settings dashboard, as of Friday no area schools are experiencing outbreaks.
Statewide, there have been 1,770 outbreaks, which account for 40,269 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
According to the VDH’s online coronavirus dashboard, the percentage of positive results from testing is now at 11.8%, up from Thursday's 11.6%.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The Roanoke Times contributed
