Lynchburg-area school divisions report 65 new positive COVID-19 cases this week; Bedford accounts for 30

School divisions in the Lynchburg area reported 65 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 299,388, an increase of 3,295 from Thursday.

There have been 4,598 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 45 from Thursday. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 16,684, an increase of 181 from Thursday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Lynchburg City Schools and schools in the Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson county school divisions begin their winter breaks next week and have reported a total of 404 positive COVID-19 cases since their school years began.

Lynchburg City Schools — which reverted to a remote-learning model from a hybrid-learning model on Monday due to a concern over staffing amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Lynchburg community and in the school division — reported 15 new cases of the virus this week. The division has reported 76 cases since September.