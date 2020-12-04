Lynchburg-area school divisions report 71 new cases of COVID-19 this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 71 new positive cases of COVID-19 following the Thanksgiving holiday.
Lynchburg City Schools along with Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson county school divisions have reported 259 positive COVID-19 cases collectively since their school years began.
Area school divisions were closed Nov. 25, 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday, and did not update the number of reported positive cases of the virus on those days. Monday’s updates included the cases reported over the previous six days.
Campbell County Public Schools launched a COVID-19 tracker on its website — www.campbell.k12.va.us — this week. The division had been announcing positive cases through daily news releases and announced this week it would update a spreadsheet daily with its case counts, the school's affected and available transmission information.
CCPS reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total number of cases since students returned to school for hybrid learning in September to 55.
Lynchburg City Schools reported 12 cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has reported 45 total cases since September.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 32 new cases of the virus this week and has reported 120 total cases of COVID-19 since September.
Amherst County Public Schools reported 12 new cases this week. The division has reported a total of 34 cases since the school year began.
Nelson County Public Schools did not announce any new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has reported a total of five positive cases since the school year began completely remotely in August.
According to the Virginia Department of Health's dashboard of COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 settings, as of Friday morning no area schools are currently experiencing outbreaks. A previous outbreak reported at Beacon Academy School in Campbell County with an undisclosed number of cases has been resolved.
VDH reported 2,877 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 247,380 cases. The increase in cases brings the seven-day average for new cases to 2,419.
Of the 247,380 cases, 217,588 cases were classified as confirmed and 29,792 were deemed probable, meaning the person was symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
VDH reported Thursday there have been 4,160 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 13 from Wednesday.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of Richmond and Henrico Health districts, said in a Thursday briefing that reported deaths are a "lagging indicator" due to the complicated process of reviewing death certificates from previous months.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 24,998 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released, and 1,854 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have testing results pending.
The 1,854 figure is the second highest number of hospitalizations the association has reported on their COVID-19 dashboard, which shows data back to March 28. The highest figure was 1,860 hospitalizations reported on Thanksgiving. The current seven-day moving average of 1,742 is the highest the association has reported during the pandemic.
According to VDH's COVID-19 dashboard, 15,116 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure "underrepresents the total number of hospitalizations in Virginia."
More than 34,800 cases are associated with the state's 1,582 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
VDH shows the percentage of positive results from COVID testing is 9.5%, the highest it's been since the start of June and a 0.7% increase from Thursday. Last week, the positivity rate was 8.2%. A month ago, it was 6.1%. All are down from the state’s peak of 20.6% in April but up from the lowest: 3.7% in March.
The VDH dashboard operates on a 16- to 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.
