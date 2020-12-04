Lynchburg-area school divisions report 71 new cases of COVID-19 this week

According to the Virginia Department of Health's dashboard of COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 settings, as of Friday morning no area schools are currently experiencing outbreaks. A previous outbreak reported at Beacon Academy School in Campbell County with an undisclosed number of cases has been resolved.

VDH reported 2,877 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 247,380 cases. The increase in cases brings the seven-day average for new cases to 2,419.

Of the 247,380 cases, 217,588 cases were classified as confirmed and 29,792 were deemed probable, meaning the person was symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.

VDH reported Thursday there have been 4,160 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 13 from Wednesday.

Dr. Danny Avula, director of Richmond and Henrico Health districts, said in a Thursday briefing that reported deaths are a "lagging indicator" due to the complicated process of reviewing death certificates from previous months.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 24,998 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released, and 1,854 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have testing results pending.

The 1,854 figure is the second highest number of hospitalizations the association has reported on their COVID-19 dashboard, which shows data back to March 28. The highest figure was 1,860 hospitalizations reported on Thanksgiving. The current seven-day moving average of 1,742 is the highest the association has reported during the pandemic.

According to VDH's COVID-19 dashboard, 15,116 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the VDH website notes this figure "underrepresents the total number of hospitalizations in Virginia."

More than 34,800 cases are associated with the state's 1,582 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

VDH shows the percentage of positive results from COVID testing is 9.5%, the highest it's been since the start of June and a 0.7% increase from Thursday. Last week, the positivity rate was 8.2%. A month ago, it was 6.1%. All are down from the state’s peak of 20.6% in April but up from the lowest: 3.7% in March.

The VDH dashboard operates on a 16- to 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.