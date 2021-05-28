Lynchburg-area school divisions report four new cases of COVID-19 this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported four new cases of COVID-19 this week, down from 12 new cases the week before.

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson have reported 1,028 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.

As of Friday, Virginia has reported 674,843 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 404 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported two new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total number of positive cases within its facilities to 226 since the beginning of the school year.

Bedford County Public Schools reported one new case of the virus this week among a Bedford Connects Remote Learning student. Bedford County Public Schools ended its school year Friday with 502 total cases of the virus since August.

Campbell County Public Schools reported one new case of COVID-19 this week at Altavista Combined School. The division has reported 151 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.