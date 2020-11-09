Lynchburg-area school divisions see increase in on-time graduation rates

“This [4.52%] drop can be attributed to the diligent work of educators in Amherst County focused on keeping at-risk students engaged in school,” Norman said of the dropout rate in the memo.

“We are extremely proud of our students and staff at Amherst County High School,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said. “This amazing graduation rate is a reflection of the dedication and hard work put in by the students and staff at ACHS.”

Black students had a 96.7% on-time graduation rate in 2020, up from 83% last year; students with disabilities had a 97.5% rate, up from 84.8%; and economically disadvantaged students had a 91.8% rate, which rose from 77.4%.

“A lot to celebrate there and a lot of congratulations go around to some folks doing hard work to get those students across the finish line,” said Josh Neighbors, director of student services, during the Amherst County School Board’s Oct. 15 meeting.

Campbell County Public Schools’ 2020 on-time graduation rate was 94.3%, up from nearly 91.5% in 2019 and 91.3% in 2018.

Clay Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction in the division, said the division understands how important a high school diploma is to future success and hopes to have its on-time graduation rates up to 100%.