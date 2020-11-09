Lynchburg-area school divisions see increase in on-time graduation rates

School divisions in the Lynchburg area saw slight increases in their on-time graduation rates for 2020 when compared to previous years.
The Virginia Department of Education recently released its annual state-level, division-level and school-level cohort reports, detailing outcomes for students who were scheduled to graduate in 2020.
Virginia’s on-time graduation rate this year is 92.3%, up from 91.5% the previous year, while the dropout rate in 2020 is 5.1%, down slightly from 5.5% the previous year.
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane recently announced despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down schools in mid-March, more than nine out of 10 students who entered the ninth grade in the 2016-17 school year graduated within four years.
“My first priority after schools closed was to make sure that every student in the class of 2020 who was on track to earn a diploma was able to graduate on time,” Lance said in a Sept. 30 news release.
In the Lynchburg area, Amherst County Public Schools saw the highest on-time graduation rate for 2020 at 95.2% — 2.9 percentage points higher than the state average. The division’s on-time graduation rate was 86% in 2019, 93% the previous year and 95.68% in 2017.
Meanwhile, the division’s most recent dropout rate of 2.05% is a 4.52% drop from the previous year. Dana Norman, director of academics, wrote in an Oct. 9 memo to the Amherst County School Board that Amherst County High School was more successful at keeping students in school and graduating on time than other divisions in the region.
“This [4.52%] drop can be attributed to the diligent work of educators in Amherst County focused on keeping at-risk students engaged in school,” Norman said of the dropout rate in the memo.
“We are extremely proud of our students and staff at Amherst County High School,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said. “This amazing graduation rate is a reflection of the dedication and hard work put in by the students and staff at ACHS.”
Black students had a 96.7% on-time graduation rate in 2020, up from 83% last year; students with disabilities had a 97.5% rate, up from 84.8%; and economically disadvantaged students had a 91.8% rate, which rose from 77.4%.
“A lot to celebrate there and a lot of congratulations go around to some folks doing hard work to get those students across the finish line,” said Josh Neighbors, director of student services, during the Amherst County School Board’s Oct. 15 meeting.
Campbell County Public Schools’ 2020 on-time graduation rate was 94.3%, up from nearly 91.5% in 2019 and 91.3% in 2018.
Clay Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction in the division, said the division understands how important a high school diploma is to future success and hopes to have its on-time graduation rates up to 100%.
“We are very proud of our students and staff, and we are pleased to see our graduation rates continue to improve,” Stanley said in an email. “Our graduation rates can be attributed to the hard work of our students and the commitment of our teachers and administrators in meeting their individual needs. Our principals stress the importance of building meaningful relationships with our students to motivate them and keep them on the path to graduation.”
Black students in the division had a 95.2% on-time graduation rate in 2020, up from 88.6% last year; students with disabilities had a 97.2% rate, up from 89.1% and economically disadvantaged students had a 92.1% rate, which rose from 85.2%.
Campbell County saw a 2.1% dropout rate in 2020, down from 3.3% in 2019.
Bedford County Public Schools’ most recent on-time graduation rate in 2020 was up to 92.1% from 90.8% in 2019 and 91.8% in 2018.
Black students in Bedford County had an 88.7% on-time graduation rate in 2020, down slightly from 89.4% last year; students with disabilities had an 80.8% rate, down from 83.2% in 2019, and economically disadvantaged students had an 86.5% rate, which rose from 82.5%.
Bedford saw a 3.9% dropout rate in 2020, down from 5.1% last year.
“We are very proud of the achievements of the Class of 2020,” Doug Schuch, superintendent in the division said, in a statement. “This group of seniors will forever be remembered as the class that had to navigate COVID-19 during a time typically reserved for proms, graduations and other celebrations, as well as begin careers, military service or higher education in ways that none of us could have imagined.”
Lynchburg City School’s dropout rate rose from 9.3% in 2019 to 10.5% in 2020. The division’s on-time graduation rate in 2020 was 85%, 7.3 percentage points lower than the state average for this year and up from 84.1% in 2019.
Tim Beatty, principal of Heritage High School, said in a statement on behalf of the division both Heritage and E. C. Glass high schools work hard to raise the on-time graduation rates and lower the dropout rates, and each year presents a new set of challenges.
“While we are pleased that we improved our rates from the year before, we also realize that we have to continue to work even harder this year to either meet or exceed the accreditation requirements,” Beatty said.
Students with disabilities in Lynchburg City Schools had a 74.3% on-time graduation rate in 2020, down from 85.9% last year; Black students had an 84.1% rate, up from 79.6% in 2019, and economically disadvantaged students had an 82.9% rate, which rose from 79.9%.
While most area school divisions saw an increase in their on-time graduation rates, Nelson County Public Schools saw a slight decrease from 89.6% in 2019 to 88.4% in 2020. The division’s dropout rate rose slightly from 3.7% in 2019 to 4.1% in 2020.
Justin Faulconer contributed.
