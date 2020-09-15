Lynchburg-area school divisions use Summer Food Service Program to serve free meals to children

Students attending school in person this year will receive meals daily. Students receiving hybrid instruction will receive their meals for their virtual instruction day(s) before dismissal on their in-person school day(s), Hoden said. Meals are distributed daily for virtual students and other children in the county under the age of 18.

Since Bedford County Public Schools students just began the school year this week, Karen Arthur, supervisor of school nutrition for the division, said schools have not yet reported meal distribution numbers.

“We have not asked our schools to send in any kind of numbers as of yet,” Arthur said in an email.

Bedford students who are attending school in person and those who have chosen the division’s 100% remote learning option — Bedford Connects — are able to receive free breakfast and lunch. Curbside pickup is available at each school, the division said, and pick up times and locations can be found on the division’s website.

The division asked for families to be patient during the first few weeks of the school year as they adjust and evaluate how many families will be in need of meals.