Lynchburg-area school divisions work to assess individual needs of special education students

Jenny Mather just finished her first week as a full-time teacher.
Her two children in Lynchburg City Schools returned to school Aug. 24 and, like other LCS students, will learn remotely for the first nine weeks of the school year. Like parents to elementary schoolers across the division, Mather knew she would have to be heavily involved in her fourth grader's remote instruction — but she was also challenged with balancing the needs of her special education child.
While many high schoolers are able to complete their remote work with little assistance, Mather's older son is on the autism spectrum and requires more attention.
As the 2020-21 school year begins in the middle of a pandemic, school divisions in the Lynchburg area are working to assess the individual needs of special education students and provide services while following health and safety guidelines.
Mather said her son's case worker in LCS worked with them before the first day of school to assess what his specific needs would be during remote learning.
"Every child in the special education department is different," Mather said. "It is not a 'one-size-fits-all.'"
Lynchburg City Schools' reopening plan says the "remote only" model does allow "vulnerable populations" to receive some in-person instruction. LCS spokesperson Cindy Babb did not further define "vulnerable populations" or elaborate on how often those students may be in school buildings.
Mather said her case manager in LCS said no student is able to go to school buildings and no teachers are allowed to see students in their homes or outside school. Mather said she hopes special education students are able to get back into classrooms sooner rather than later.
"I'm not against remote learning, I just think special education should have gotten some extra consideration when that decision was made," Mather said.
At its Tuesday meeting, the Lynchburg City School Board is set to discuss bringing some special education students into school buildings for in-person instruction as soon as Sept. 8.
Donna Lewis, director of Laurel Regional School, a program that provides classroom instruction, services and therapies for students in the region who are severely mentally or physically handicapped or have autism, said the school reopened on Aug. 24 for in-person and remote instruction.
About half of the school's 37 students, Lewis said, opted for a completely remote learning option with 18 students attending school in person Tuesday through Friday. In-person learning will look different, Lewis said, with masks and social distancing, as well as less sharing of equipment and resources.
Lewis said, students who are part of this vulnerable population, should have in-person instruction as much as possible. For students with such profound disabilities, Lewis said, such drastic changes to routines and schedules is tough.
"It's a lot for them to get used to," Lewis said. "All of a sudden they're not coming into school and they're seeing their teacher on a computer screen. We know this is overwhelming and difficult for them, and it's hard to explain to them what is happening and why."
Mather's older son, an E.C. Glass High School student, has received specialized instruction and resources like many other special education students in the division.
Mather said she's concerned about how her son's progress may be affected by remote learning.
"He's worked for years to get himself where he is socially," Mather said. "Six months out of the classroom is a big set back for special education students."
Nick Pontius, director of pupil personnel for Campbell County Public Schools, said he is concerned for all students during this time, especially those with special needs.
"Our kids are being asked to pay a heavy price," he said. "We're greatly concerned with their progress and their learning needs."
Pontius said the division will be working with students with special needs, access issues and other disabilities on an individual basis to ensure they are affected by this atypical year as little as possible.
Kelly Jennings, director of special services, said Bedford County Public Schools is providing as much face-to-face learning time as possible to all students, including special education students.
"Services will be provided like that would at any other time," Jennings said. "We're going to make sure they have their accommodations and supports that they need."
Bedford County's schools are set to reopen after Labor Day, and the division has adopted a reopening plan that prioritizes daily in-person learning for its youngest students and blends two days of in-person instruction with remote instruction for students in seventh through 12th grades.
Jennings said special education students in secondary grades may receive more that two days of in-person learning based on their individual needs.
Special education students in the region receive occupational, physical and speech therapies, as well as other therapies and services, based on their individual needs. Pontius said these services will continue to be offered in a remote, teletherapy format via video conferencing platforms such as Zoom for students who are learning remotely.
Lewis said Laurel will be working to provide resources and supports for parents and caregivers who are assisting their students in remote learning.
"We know that for remote instruction to be successful, we all have to work together," Lewis said.
Mather said she considers herself lucky that she can stay home to help her children and she was pleasantly surprised with how well the first week of remote learning went for her special needs son.
"He was overwhelmed at first, and so was I," Mather said. "But the support and communication from the division has been great. It's going well — as well as at-home learning can go."
