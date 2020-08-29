Lynchburg-area school divisions work to assess individual needs of special education students

"It's a lot for them to get used to," Lewis said. "All of a sudden they're not coming into school and they're seeing their teacher on a computer screen. We know this is overwhelming and difficult for them, and it's hard to explain to them what is happening and why."

Mather's older son, an E.C. Glass High School student, has received specialized instruction and resources like many other special education students in the division.

Mather said she's concerned about how her son's progress may be affected by remote learning.

"He's worked for years to get himself where he is socially," Mather said. "Six months out of the classroom is a big set back for special education students."

Nick Pontius, director of pupil personnel for Campbell County Public Schools, said he is concerned for all students during this time, especially those with special needs.

"Our kids are being asked to pay a heavy price," he said. "We're greatly concerned with their progress and their learning needs."

Pontius said the division will be working with students with special needs, access issues and other disabilities on an individual basis to ensure they are affected by this atypical year as little as possible.