Lynchburg-area school divisions work to manage substitute teachers amid pandemic

In addition to people not wanting to risk potential exposure to COVID-19 or people who are uncomfortable with the technology that has made remote learning possible, Irvin said some substitutes may have limited availability because they must stay home with their own children in order to facilitate their online learning needs.

Should teachers have to take leave, however, Irvin said the division will “do its best to find a qualified substitute.” NCPS also will take advantage of available digital resources and online curriculum to support ongoing learning.

Lynchburg City Schools, which began its school year in a remote-only format, began bringing its most vulnerable, special needs students back for in-person instruction on Sept. 8. The division announced plans last week to bring its general population back for in-person instruction beginning with pre-K through second graders next week.

At a Sept. 15 Lynchburg City School Board work session, division superintendent Crystal Edwards said one of the division's largest concerns when it comes to substitute teachers is how to manage them.

"We are living with COVID, we anticipate people to be out, and it would be foolish of us not to plan for staff to be out," Edwards said.