Lynchburg-area school divisions work to manage substitute teachers amid pandemic

With teacher absences more expected than ever because of the novel coronavirus, some Lynchburg-area school divisions are working harder to find and manage substitute teachers amid a pandemic, while others say that so far, their need for substitutes has not changed significantly.
In Nelson County Public Schools, students have received entirely remote instruction since school began Aug. 24. Because students aren't in school buildings, there's less of a chance of teachers catching the virus and needing to stay home. But, substitutes aren't always comfortable with stepping in to teach remote courses.
As the division prepares to either transition to a hybrid learning format or stay 100% virtual, Nelson County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said the pool of available substitutes is “very slim.”
“We are struggling with finding substitutes who are ready, willing and able to fill the role of teacher in today's virtual learning model,” Nelson County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said in an email.
Irvin said the division had about 15 people attend a recent substitute teacher workshop, some of whom have limited availability with either schedule restrictions or only want to work with certain age groups or at certain schools. She did not respond to emails asking the total number of substitutes NCPS would have in a normal year.
In addition to people not wanting to risk potential exposure to COVID-19 or people who are uncomfortable with the technology that has made remote learning possible, Irvin said some substitutes may have limited availability because they must stay home with their own children in order to facilitate their online learning needs.
Should teachers have to take leave, however, Irvin said the division will “do its best to find a qualified substitute.” NCPS also will take advantage of available digital resources and online curriculum to support ongoing learning.
Lynchburg City Schools, which began its school year in a remote-only format, began bringing its most vulnerable, special needs students back for in-person instruction on Sept. 8. The division announced plans last week to bring its general population back for in-person instruction beginning with pre-K through second graders next week.
At a Sept. 15 Lynchburg City School Board work session, division superintendent Crystal Edwards said one of the division's largest concerns when it comes to substitute teachers is how to manage them.
"We are living with COVID, we anticipate people to be out, and it would be foolish of us not to plan for staff to be out," Edwards said.
Many substitutes in the division work between several buildings and even in other school divisions, Edwards said, so the division is currently working on a plan to potentially reduce the amount of movement between buildings in order to help mitigate any spread of infection.
LCS spokesperson Cindy Babb was unable to provide more details on the division's substitute procedures and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected them. Babb said the division is currently finalizing those procedures.
Students in Bedford and Campbell counties are receiving in-person instruction some days and learning from home on others. Officials in both divisions said they haven't seen a dramatic change in their pool of substitutes.
"We hired several new subs this summer and continue to hire them as they apply," Amy Hunley, director of personnel in Campbell County Public Schools, said in an email.
Fred Conner, director of human resources in Bedford County Public Schools, said substitutes are more important now than ever.
"It's a very important role," Conner said. "Parents are sending us the most precious thing to them — their student — and substitutes are serving as a replacement for their teacher on a given day."
Connor said the division expects more extended absences from teachers and staff this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, whether they are sick, experiencing symptoms or quarantining after a potential exposure.
Conner said Bedford County Public Schools has expanded substitute coverage, which may also create a greater need for substitutes this year. The division has begun hiring substitutes for instructional paraprofessionals, such as teacher assistants, in addition to teachers and special education paraprofessionals. Due to the unusual nature of the school year, he said, instructional paraprofessionals have taken on additional responsibilities and need to be replaced by a substitute when they are unable to come into buildings.
Training for substitutes looked much different this year in Bedford County Public Schools, Conner said, with many of the substitute orientations held virtually.
Hunley said training for substitutes in Campbell County looked similar to past years, aside from an online training on the division's health mitigation strategies.
Teachers assisting students in virtual work, Conner said, are not being replaced by substitutes; instead, they are rescheduling virtual meetings with students when they need to be absent for a day.
Hunley said she has not had substitutes express not wanting to work due to anxieties about health or managing virtual work. The division is managing teacher absences for its online academy, Hunley said, and not hiring substitutes for those remote courses.
Hunley said many of Campbell County's substitute teachers work in one building — whether it's the closest to their home or just where they feel the most comfortable. Hunley said as long as substitutes follow the division's health mitigation strategies — including wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and staying home when sick — moving between buildings should not be an issue.
Amherst students have the choice of either attending classes in person via a hybrid model or enrolling in Amherst Remote Academy, an entirely online learning format for those who do not wish to risk possible infection from COVID-19.
According to Chief of Human Resources Jim Gallagher, the Amherst schools currently employs 110 substitutes compared to the 120 that were employed this same time in 2019.
“On days we experience a higher number of absences in our division; it is becoming increasingly difficult to fill those vacancies, even if we have a reasonable number of qualified substitutes in our system,” Gallagher said in an email.
Gallagher noted, however, that the need for substitutes in Amherst County is not unique to this year, as the division also struggled with this issue in 2019.
“Hopefully, as we progress through the school year, we will not see significant increases in substitute needs arise due to COVID-19,” Gallagher said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!