Lynchburg-area schools announce 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, over 115 cases total

Lynchburg City Schools announced three new cases of COVID-19 this week, one on Monday and two on Tuesday. The division's COVID-19 dashboard does not specify at which schools the cases are located, but a letter was sent to parents at R.S. Payne Elementary School on Tuesday informing them of a positive case in an individual at the school. The News & Advance obtained this letter as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

Lynchburg City Schools has reported 13 cases since Sept. 28.

Campbell County Public Schools announced four new cases of COVID-19 this week: two at Leesville Road Elementary School, one at Brookville High School and one in an individual with the division's transportation division. The division has reported 32 total cases since school began in a hybrid model on Sept. 1.

Amherst County Public Schools announced three positive new cases this week, bringing the division's total to 16 cases since the beginning of the school year. On Monday, the division reported a positive case at Amherst Middle School and another case at Amherst County High School. The division announced on Wednesday a case at Amherst Elementary School.

As of Friday, Nelson County Public Schools has not publicly announced any positive COVID-19 cases in its facilities. Students have been in a 100% virtual learning format since school began Aug. 24 and will stay in that format for the remainder of the fall semester.

