Lynchburg-area schools cope with rise in student mental health issues

The return of students to classrooms across the Lynchburg region brings with it a degree of pre-pandemic normalcy.

But schools in Virginia and across the nation continue to grapple with the damaging effects of isolation and remote learning on children’s emotional well-being.

The pandemic magnified the fragility of mental health among youth, who had been experiencing a rise in depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts for years, experts said. A recent report issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 44% of high school students said they experienced "persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness" during the pandemic.

School divisions in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Bedford and Campbell all have noted significant increases in students reporting mental health issues in the 2021-22 school year, and officials expect those numbers to continue to rise.

For all the damage the pandemic brought, it also raised awareness of the brewing crisis, helped to destigmatize talking about mental health and brought attention to schools’ shortcomings in handling it. President Joe Biden’s administration recently announced more than $500 million to expand mental health services in the country’s schools.

Still, few states reach the ratio of 250 students per school counselor recommended by the American School Counselor Association. For the 2020-21 school year, only two states — New Hampshire and Vermont — achieved that goal, according to an Associated Press analysis of national data. Some states face staggeringly high ratios: Arizona averages one counselor to 716 students; in Michigan, it's one to 638; and in Minnesota, one to 592.

In Virginia, the average for the 2020-21 school year stood at one counselor for every 348 students.

Lynchburg-area school divisions have been using a number of strategies to identify students in crisis and connect them with the resources they need — from launching new programs and initiatives to partnering with community mental health services.

First aid for mental health

While Lynchburg City Schools has had several programs aimed at addressing student mental health for years now, Director of Student Services Derrick Brown said the division is launching a new initiative in the 2022-23 school year called Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA).

"It's the same concept as first aid for any type of physical injury," Brown said. "We all know how to recognize that physical ailment and provide appropriate treatment to get the help that student needs, so YMHFA provides the same concept but to mental health issues."

Brown said every staff member at LCS, from administration to building personnel, are being trained on this new initiative, and it will be required of new hires.

"It helps us identify mental health challenges that our students may be facing, whether that student is depressed, or having issues with anxiety or suicidal ideations, we are training all of our staff to be able to identify those issues ... and provide them with the outlets so they know how to get those students help."

Brown emphasized while the school division isn't a mental health provider, it does work closely with several area providers in the city should students need services.

The division recently has started school-based outpatient therapy, which allows counselors from mental health providers to work one-on-one with students in a private, confidential setting in the schools.

Another way the division is promoting mental health awareness is through crisis stabilization, which allows the division to help transition students who have experienced a crisis transition back into a normal school setting.

"Instead of going right back to the school," Brown said, "we have a day program that has really small mental health counselor to student ratio — maybe one to two or one to five — and they spend a lot of the time in that day working on the challenges they are facing, whether it's depression, anxiety, or any other mental health crisis."

Brown said the program traditionally runs five to 10 days, and students can work on their school work during the program.

At a recent school board meeting, Superintendent Crystal Edwards told the public the school division is using Gaggle, a monitoring software that tracks keywords used in school correspondence between students.

While Edwards primarily pointed out its benefits for school safety concerns, Brown highlighted its use for mental health awareness as well.

"[Gaggle] filters through and looks for keywords, not just for safety-related issues, but also for things that may be concerning, mental health-wise. If a student mentions cutting, or suicide, or any other keywords, it will send a message to a counselor so we can take care of the student."

Brown also said the division is looking to find ways to incorporate restorative practices in the system as well, as a "comprehensive way to serve our students ... and to build community to look at ways to restore relationships when things aren't where they need to be in the schools."

Every school in the division, with the exception of one regional school, has a counselor on hand ready to work with students, and officials are in the process of interviewing candidates for the open position at the one regional school, Brown said.

He added LCS is staffed with six social workers who can be deployed as trainers for YMHFA, work in groups with students and connect families and students with the help they need.

"The mental health of our students is extremely important and it's something we want to make sure that we are trying to put as a priority," Brown said.

"We need to make sure they are in a position where they feel safe mentally and emotionally so they can learn at a high level."

'Harder to manage'

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells said last year division officials noticed a significant increase in the number of students experiencing mental health crises, and they expect that trend to continue into this school year.

“Behaviors and discipline seemed to track similarly to pre-COVID, but it felt harder to manage for two reasons. First, teachers were exhausted from all of the COVID-related changes and the many extra things they had to do to catch students up from learning loss,” Wells said. “Second, we have excellent community partners who provide a variety of support to our families, but those resources quickly filled up in the fall and there were long wait times for mental health services.”

ACPS uses multiple strategies to identify students in need of support and is focused on ensuring students’ mental health needs are being met either through school staff or referrals to outside agencies, Wells said. Staff members are trained to look for behaviors that may indicate a student is in need of additional support, he said.

“Amherst Tiered Systems of Support [ATSS] is the model we use to meet the needs of each student,” Wells said. “We use this system for academics, behaviors, attendance, and mental health. In this model, there are three tiers of support, with tier 1 being the basic level of support that every student receives.”

This could be daily check-ins with each student during an advisory period in middle school, or morning meetings that occur in many elementary classrooms, Wells said.

“Teachers are given the tools and training to implement the strategy of their choice so that they have some autonomy in how they build relationships with their students while having enough support to do it successfully,” he said.

Students in need of additional support, or tier 2, could receive that in a variety of ways and some examples include eating lunch with the school counselor, having a staff member check on them periodically throughout the day or having a student buddy in the hallway.

For students who are struggling with mental health issues and need a tier 3 level of support, Amherst schools contract services through Harvest Outreach Center, a Rustburg center, Wells said.

“Their clinical staff provides day treatment and outpatient therapy to students with Medicaid. Those who have private insurance are often referred to other providers in the community. We also have good partnerships with Horizon Behavioral Health, LifePush, and many other community organizations for mental health services," he said.

The division has seen the effects of the mental health professional shortage through the long waitlists families are enduring.

“One of the main mental health challenges facing the school division and the greater community is the shortage of qualified mental health professionals in the region,” Wells said.

ACPS has not hired any new counselors from more than $7 million in federal relief money related to address the effects of COVID-19, he said.

“Instead, we have maintained our partnership with Harvest Outreach to ensure we have mental health services available in the school setting for those that want it,” Wells said. “However, we are continuing to explore the opportunity of hiring our own mental health professionals now that we are approved to receive Medicaid reimbursement.”

'Serious and significant'

Bedford County is not exempt from the increase in mental health needs over the years, but the trend began prior to the pandemic, according to Bedford County Public Schools Student Services Director Beth Robertson. In response to the growing rates of anxiety, depression, suicidal ideations and behavior problems, Robertson helped consolidate BCPS student health workers into a single department for more efficient use of resources.

Mental health struggles are caused by multiple, layered factors, and as such a multi-layer response is in place to address these needs in students.

The BCPS in-school team includes school counselors, psychologists, nurses and social workers, as well as each school’s educators and other staff. Interventions and partnerships with community organizations — most heavily Horizon Behavioral Health, but also a few other local agencies that provide grief counseling, substance abuse prevention and other health services — are incorporated. Building relationships with students and families is paramount.

Holly Shumate, school counseling director at Liberty High School, said the mental health issues seen in teens are not new, but have intensified.

BCPS takes a holistic, layered approach to student mental health, said Superintendent Marc Bergin and other staff. Embedded services within classrooms and student life that cultivate a supportive and safe environment supplement the specialized programming and focused, individual counseling services. As early as sixth grade, learning coaches meet with groups of students every couple of weeks to help teach practical life skills, behavioral skills like self-regulation and provide resources as students figure out where they want to go in life and how to get there.

The earlier this support can begin, Robertson said, the better.

“It has to be an embedded and natural part of what we do,” said Justin Tucker, principal of LHS.

Creating a welcoming and safe environment for students, working on mindsets and behaviors and meeting basic physical needs such as nutrition are all part of the broader mental health support.

Forty percent of Bedford County students live in poverty, Bergin said, and this statistic reflects the challenge of meeting basic human needs, which in turn affects mental health.

School counselors such as Shumate are able to focus on counseling above anything else, according to Robertson.

If a student needs discipline for behavioral issues, the in-school suspension program works with intervention design specialists, or IDS, to provide support and practical solutions while still holding a student accountable.

The IDS model is fairly unique to Bedford County, but Robertson said it has been effective and positive. So much so that other school divisions have inquired about it. IDS staffing within the division has grown from two to 18 over the past couple years, Robertson said, offering special help with behavioral and emotional needs. The IDS growth is due to the pandemic, Bergin added, although the program itself was part of the student services department action plan before it.

The Bedford school division is fully staffed with a counselor presence in every school, Robertson said, including counselors for Bedford students enrolled with Virtual Virginia. The division average ratio of counselors to students is about one to 250, Bergin said, although this ratio varies from school to school.

“That was a commitment that we really tried to uphold, even as we looked at some challenging staffing decisions, was maintaining a counseling presence across the division,” Robertson said. “We want to make sure counselors are touching lives at every campus location.”

Because of the student services department consolidation, the division was poised to effectively handle pandemic-impacted student mental health needs and keep on a trajectory of improvement.

Loss of consistency and predictability in routine were some of the most significant effects of the pandemic upheaval, and particularly affected students who had a more unstable home situation, according to Tucker.

“I do think we’re seeing a lot of serious and significant stuff, but I don’t think any of it is radically different from what we were already seeing. We were seeing kids struggle with a lot of mental health needs, and we were kind of trying to align and optimize our mental health resources to take care of those,” Tucker said.

Horizon supports mental and behavioral health services in BCPS by offering supplemental therapy resources and services tailored to individual student needs when additional support is needed in conjunction with the care and treatment provided by the school division’s student support services. This includes connecting students and their families to outside resources and mental health providers. Sometimes, families may not know where to begin looking for this type of help, organization leaders have said, so Horizon works to facilitate those connections.

In-school services also help to break down transportation barriers and reduce the amount of time students have to spend out of instructional classroom hours.

In recent data provided by Horizon’s director of school based services, Lesli Sedwick, an increase in social anxiety, depression and bullying have been observed, and in younger populations.

Younger children, primarily in the elementary and preschool age groups, are exhibiting increases in anxiety and trauma, as well as some developmental gaps or lag since the COVID-19 pandemic. These developmental lags seem to be from the time where socializing in group environments was lost. This same age group also is manifesting behaviors including aggression, opposition and tantrums as a result of not being able to cope with intense feelings and significant stimuli, like the routine busy environment of classrooms, according to Horizon’s data.

In March, Horizon received a $1 million grant from the Office of Child and Family Services, Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. With this money, BCPS, in collaboration with Horizon, is expanding on-site mental and behavioral health services and case management for elementary school students in the division.

Sedwick said in an email a clinical coordinator for Horizon’s Bedford school-based program has been hired. Two more positions, a family support specialist and a case manager, are expected to be filled within the next month. The organization continues operating on-site, with therapists at certain schools four days per week.

Less than 3% of the school’s overall budget comes from federal and state money, Bergin said. Support positions such as counselors, IDS and others are funded by local dollars.

Because the announcement from the Biden administration about incoming federal dollars geared toward addressing student mental health services is so recent, Bergin does not yet know what stipulations are attached to spending the money. Decisions on this will be made in future school board meetings as parameters and more information come available.

Tucker said while he did not think student mental health services were lacking before, the pandemic certainly made people more aware of mental health needs.

'More purposeful'

Nell Mikkelson, school counselor coordinator for Campbell County Public Schools and school counselor at Tomahawk Elementary School, said staff has seen an increase in the number of students struggling with their mental health in pretty much all of the schools across the division.

Mikkelson said teachers refer students, or families call asking for help. Sometimes teachers notice behaviors in the classroom or attendance issues. Those are different data points used to determine students who are in need of additional support or services.

“We have definitely seen an increase in the numbers of students struggling with their mental health in pretty much all of our schools across the division,” Mikkelson said.

The school counselor coordinator said more resources have been added to help students — officials have built time into the daily schedule for teachers to connect with students, school counselors in the district provide individual and small group counseling crisis counseling with a focus on coping skills and wellness, and they’ve also increased the professional development and training for school counselors and psychologists and have added some evidence-based interventions.

“So these are things we've done all along, but we're being more purposeful about it, knowing that all of our students have struggled in the past couple years with a lot when we had the school closures and the different impacts of COVID,” Mikkelson said.

The county also has strengthened its partnership with the Harvest Outreach Center through a grant. Mikkelson said it gives more students access to therapeutic day treatment services to all of the schools in the district. It also provides outpatient therapy for some students. This is a service that can be provided at school.

“This is really helpful for our families, so that they don't have to take off from work to get their children to appointments and allow students to still get therapy in the schools, but stay in the school building and not have to leave for the day,” Mikkleson said.

They have added some counseling staff to elementary schools, such as Tomahawk and Leesville, due to the size of the school as a directive from the state.

Students in third through 12th grades now have laptops while younger students have iPads. This allows for students to go to the learning management system, Canvas, and request to talk to a counselor.