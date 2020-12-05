Lynchburg-area schools remain flexible when measuring attendance

Facing this unusual school year full of hybrid and remote learning models, Lynchburg-area school divisions have had to remain flexible when measuring attendance.
According to the Virginia Department of Education's guidance on reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance policy is made by individual school divisions. The VDOE recommended taking attendance daily through "time or task/product based measures."
Students in Lynchburg City Schools began the school year in a completely remote model and have since been given the choice to transition to hybrid learning. At the Nov. 4 meeting of the Lynchburg City School Board, staff and administrators in the division updated the school board on the division's attendance practices.
As of November, LCS Deputy Superintendent Amy Pugh said 57% of the students in the division are participating in hybrid learning, and 43% chose to stay in the remote-only model.
LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said at the middle and high school levels, more students chose to continue with remote learning than those at the elementary level. Daily attendance procedures for remote students differ from school to school with several options available.
Like many school divisions in the state and nation, LCS administrators said, LCS has seen a decline in attendance compared to last year.
"While this trend is not favorable, school and division level staff are working to connect with students and families to encourage regular attendance, both in the hybrid and remote instructional settings," Pugh said in an email. "Parents, guardians and families are essential partners in promoting attendance during this most challenging time."
Matthew Mason, principal at Sandusky Middle School, said at the November school board meeting that the school holds a mandatory Zoom call for all students at 8:45 a.m. For students who can't attend the Zoom at that time every day, the school posts a "social/emotional learning" question of the day that students can respond to in order to be counted as present. Students may also engage in one-on-one Zoom calls with teachers or show they are present by completing assignments.
"Whether it's in-person or remote only, attendance is vital," Pugh said.
Administrators said the division is monitoring participation beyond just taking attendance. The division's technology staff, family connect teams, and equity and community engagement staff are working to establish communication and provide families with resources to help students succeed.
In Bedford County Public Schools, Chief Learning Officer Karen Woodford said attendance is measured differently based on the learning model students chose.
Students in Bedford County were able to choose between the division's blended learning model — where they receive two to three days of in-person instruction a week and learn remotely the remaining days — and Bedford Connects, the division's remote-only model. In the blended model, attendance is measured normally on in-person days. For remote days, attendance is measured based on engagement and work completed, Woodford said.
On remote days for students in blended learning, and every day for students in Bedford Connects, Woodford said the division did not make Zoom calls or synchronous learning mandatory because of potential schedule conflicts. Instead teachers take attendance one week at a time, counting students present based on the amount of work they completed.
"If they completed 80% of their work that week, they are counted present for four days," Woodford said. "If they complete 100% of the assignments, they are counted present all five days."
Whether it's a phone call at 8 a.m. or a Zoom call at 8 p.m., Woodford said, teachers have had to learn what is the best method and time to engage one-on-one with their students during the week.
Woodford said the division hasn't noticed much of a change in attendance compared to last year. The most surprising thing the division saw this year, Woodford said, was a number of students not engaging at all at the beginning of the school year. Woodford said the division is used to seeing a few students move schools or even move to another school division following a summer break, but more families than ever didn't engage at the beginning of the school year.
"When we closed in March, we were focused on trying to keep students learning but we weren't taking grades, we weren't penalizing kids, and I think that's how families thought it was going to be when we started back in the fall," Woodford said.
Clay Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction in Campbell County Public Schools, said the division also hasn't seen any major changes in attendance. Like Bedford County Public Schools, attendance for remote students is measured based on a combination of meaningful interactions with teachers, assignment completion and performance.
However, building relationships with remote students and identifying problems has proven to be a challenge.
"In many ways, virtual students must be self-motivated, disciplined, and have the ability to think critically when they encounter challenges," Stanley said in an email. "Motivating students is always a challenge but motivating them when they are virtual can be extremely difficult."
Stanley said the division is working with parents and guardians to ensure the learning needs of remote students are being met.
With classes being entirely virtual this semester, attendance in Nelson County is not measured by physical presence like it has been in the past.
During a recent school board meeting, Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Martha Eagle said the metric is measured through either "meaningful interactions" and is time- or performance-based.
The number of students with five to 10 absences decreased across primary and secondary grade levels, with grades K-5 showing the largest decrease of 83 students in the first quarter of 2019 and only 27 compared to that same time this year.
Despite the falling numbers, Eagle noted lingering concerns regarding diminishing student engagement, something echoed by Nelson County School Board members and teachers.
"You can turn that computer on and not be engaged, whereas when you’re sitting in a classroom and the teacher can control that," Eagle told board members during the meeting.
Data shows the number of students defined as chronically absent — less than 90% attendance — also has decreased, Eagle said. An alarming trend that has emerged, however, is the number of students accumulating more than 10 absences has increased "substantially," Eagle said.
Data provided by the division shows students with 10 or more absences at grades K-5 and 9-12 in 2020 to be 10 and 16, respectively, an increase of only four students.
Nelson Middle School reported the largest increase with the number nearly doubling from eight students in 2019 to 15 in 2020.
For Amherst County Public Schools, a report submitted to the state Nov. 16 showed a comparable rate to this same time last year, according to Dana Norman, Amherst's director of academics.
Norman said school officials are pleased with the attendance rate with the percentage of students in ACPS missing more than 10% of school days being 12%, down from 15% in November 2019.
Amherst County Public Schools began the fall semester Sept. 9, allowing families to choose from either a hybrid model or the Amherst Remote Academy, a 100% virtual learning environment. Attendance for the remote academy is kept by completing either paper or online logs.
In terms of student engagement for remote students, she said the division continues to work to ensure students find ways to stay engaged while outside the classroom.
"We understand that for many students, learning how to engage in school remotely has been difficult and our teachers and administrators continue to work to help those students find ways that will help them be more successful," Norman said in an email.
Justin Faulconer contributed to this report.
