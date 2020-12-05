Lynchburg-area schools remain flexible when measuring attendance

Students in Bedford County were able to choose between the division's blended learning model — where they receive two to three days of in-person instruction a week and learn remotely the remaining days — and Bedford Connects, the division's remote-only model. In the blended model, attendance is measured normally on in-person days. For remote days, attendance is measured based on engagement and work completed, Woodford said.

On remote days for students in blended learning, and every day for students in Bedford Connects, Woodford said the division did not make Zoom calls or synchronous learning mandatory because of potential schedule conflicts. Instead teachers take attendance one week at a time, counting students present based on the amount of work they completed.

"If they completed 80% of their work that week, they are counted present for four days," Woodford said. "If they complete 100% of the assignments, they are counted present all five days."

Whether it's a phone call at 8 a.m. or a Zoom call at 8 p.m., Woodford said, teachers have had to learn what is the best method and time to engage one-on-one with their students during the week.