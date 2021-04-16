Lynchburg area schools report 11 new cases of COVID-19 after spring break

Following spring break, Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 this week.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson have reported 953 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.
As of Friday, Virginia has seen 643,220 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1,594 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Lynchburg City Schools reported two new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has reported 190 cases since the beginning of the school year.
Bedford County Public Schools reported four new cases of the virus this week. One case was reported at each Forest and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools, and two were reported at Jefferson Forest High School.
The division has reported 472 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
Campbell County Public Schools reported one new case of the virus this week at Rustburg High School, bringing its total number of cases reported since the beginning of the school year to 148.
As of Friday afternoon, Amherst County Public Schools reported three new cases of COVID-19 this week — one each at Monelison Middle School, Amelon Elementary School and Amherst Middle School. The division has reported 116 cases since the beginning of the school year.
Nelson County Public Schools reported one new case of COVID-19 this week at Nelson County Middle School, as of Friday afternoon. The division has report 27 cases of the virus since August.
Colleges in the area reported 37 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.
Liberty University reported 26 active cases of the virus Friday — 20 within the student population and 6 among faculty and staff.
There is one active case of COVID-19 at the University of Lynchburg as of Friday morning. Three students are in quarantine, one of whom is off campus.
Randolph College reported 10 active cases among students and 36 active quarantines on Friday.
Sweet Briar College in Amherst County reported no active cases on campus on Friday, and Central Virginia Community College last reported a case of the virus in March.
On Friday, VDH reported the state has seen 27,571 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 10,549 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.