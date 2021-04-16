Lynchburg area schools report 11 new cases of COVID-19 after spring break

Following spring break, Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 this week.

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson have reported 953 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.

As of Friday, Virginia has seen 643,220 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1,594 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported two new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has reported 190 cases since the beginning of the school year.

Bedford County Public Schools reported four new cases of the virus this week. One case was reported at each Forest and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools, and two were reported at Jefferson Forest High School.

The division has reported 472 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.

Campbell County Public Schools reported one new case of the virus this week at Rustburg High School, bringing its total number of cases reported since the beginning of the school year to 148.