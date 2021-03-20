Lynchburg-area schools report 12 new COVID-19 cases in past week

Continuing a downward trend in new positive cases of COVID-19, Lynchburg-area schools reported 12 new cases this past week.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson have reported 922 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.
As of Saturday, Virginia has seen 603,745 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1,563 since Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
After hitting a high in weekly case counts in January, the number of new cases reported in Lynchburg-area schools began trending downward in February, then plateaued in late February and early March at 17 weekly cases. This is the second week in a row that the divisions have together reported only 12 new cases of the virus.
School officials credit this trend to the increase in vaccinations among teacher and staff.
Lynchburg City Schools reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. Additionally, 34 students and staff members entered quarantine as a result of possible exposure. The division has reported 182 cases of COVID-19 since September.
Bedford County Public Schools reported seven new cases of COVID-19 over the last week, bringing its total number of cases to 460 since the beginning of the school year.
Three cases were reported at Jefferson Forest High School, one of which was traced to transmission inside the school. Two cases were reported at the Alternative Education Center. One case each was reported at Staunton River High School and Susie G. Gibson Science & Technology Center.
Campbell County Public Schools reported no new cases of COVID-19 this past week. The division updated its COVID-19 tracker for the first time since Feb. 11, retroactively adding six cases reported between Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.
CCPS has reported 146 cases since the beginning of the school year.
Amherst County Public Schools reported one case of COVID-19 this past week at Central Elementary School. The division has reported 109 cases since the beginning of the school year.
Nelson County Public Schools reported no new cases of COVID-19 this past week, leaving its total number of cases since August at 25.
On Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health reported the state has seen 25,758 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 10,104 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.