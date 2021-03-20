Lynchburg-area schools report 12 new COVID-19 cases in past week

Continuing a downward trend in new positive cases of COVID-19, Lynchburg-area schools reported 12 new cases this past week.

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson have reported 922 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.

As of Saturday, Virginia has seen 603,745 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1,563 since Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

After hitting a high in weekly case counts in January, the number of new cases reported in Lynchburg-area schools began trending downward in February, then plateaued in late February and early March at 17 weekly cases. This is the second week in a row that the divisions have together reported only 12 new cases of the virus.

School officials credit this trend to the increase in vaccinations among teacher and staff.

Lynchburg City Schools reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. Additionally, 34 students and staff members entered quarantine as a result of possible exposure. The division has reported 182 cases of COVID-19 since September.