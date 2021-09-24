Lynchburg-area schools report 160 new positive COVID-19 cases this week

Schools in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties together reported 160 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and the public school divisions in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties have reported about 1,178 cases of the coronavirus in the 2021-22 school year.
During the entire 2020-21 school year, the five school divisions together saw roughly 1,028 positive cases among their students and staff.
Lynchburg City Schools reported 15 new positive cases this week, bringing its total number of cases this school year to 136. The division quarantined an additional 274 students and staff members this week due to potential exposure.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has seen 363 positive cases among its students and staff since August.
Campbell County Public Schools added 57 cases of the virus to its online COVID-19 dashboard this week. Of those, 15 were reported this week, while the others were added retroactively.
The division has reported 379 cases since the beginning of the school year.
Amherst County Public Schools reported 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 since last Friday — five new positive cases last weekend and 21 this week. The division has reported roughly 270 positive cases since August.
Nelson County Public Schools has reported 31 positive cases of the virus this school year — four of those were reported this week.
Lynchburg-area colleges and universities together reported 86 active cases of COVID-19 this week as of Friday. Of those, 71 were reported among Liberty University faculty, staff and students, representing 0.25% of its residential community.
As of Friday, Virginia has reported 849,865 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 2,886 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, VDH reported 36,132 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 12,511 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Also Friday, the Central Virginia Health District, which encompasses Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, and Centra jointly announced that due to a correction in data regarding cases from between Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, the district's total number of positive cases would be revised downward by 700.
Seven hundred negative tests from Centra were erroneously submitted to the district as if they were positive, although the individuals who were tested received their correct results, Centra and the health district said in a news release. With 32,501 cumulative cases reported in the district, the adjustment represents about 2% of the total.