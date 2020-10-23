Lynchburg-area schools report 26 positive COVID-19 cases this week

The division broke its record for number of cases reported in one day on Thursday, when seven new positive cases were reported in the division. Previously, the division saw a high of four positive cases reported in one day.

Three of Thursday's cases involved individuals at Forest Middle School, and two of those cases were traced to a previous case at the school. One case was reported at Goodview Elementary School, New London Academy, Staunton River High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. Another case was reported Friday at the Susie G. Gibson Science & Technology Center.