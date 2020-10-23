Lynchburg-area schools report 26 positive COVID-19 cases this week

School divisions in the Lynchburg area reported 26 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing their collective total to 95 positive cases since school began.
Bedford County Public Schools has announced the most positive cases since school began in a hybrid model on Sept. 8, with 44 cases, and the most this week when compared to other area school divisions, with 15.
Three positive cases of COVID-19 were announced Monday, one each at Forest Middle School, Staunton River High School and the Susie G. Gibson Science & Technology Center. All cases were traced to transmission outside the schools, the division said.
Three positive cases were announced Tuesday, with two at Jefferson Forest High School and another at Susie G. Gibson Science & Technology Center. Another case at Forest Middle School was announced Wednesday.
The division broke its record for number of cases reported in one day on Thursday, when seven new positive cases were reported in the division. Previously, the division saw a high of four positive cases reported in one day.
Three of Thursday's cases involved individuals at Forest Middle School, and two of those cases were traced to a previous case at the school. One case was reported at Goodview Elementary School, New London Academy, Staunton River High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. Another case was reported Friday at the Susie G. Gibson Science & Technology Center.
Lynchburg City Schools announced four new positive cases within its schools this week, bringing the division's total to 10 cases since Sept. 28.
The division's COVID-19 dashboard shows three new positive cases that were announced Monday and one on Tuesday. The division is not reporting in which buildings COVID-19-positive individuals have been working or if the individuals are students or staff members.
LCS is notifying close contacts who may have been exposed to positive individuals.
Students in LCS began the school year completely remotely, but the division began offering students the option to choose hybrid learning this month. Elementary schoolers and sixth graders already have the option to return to school buildings for some in-person learning, and seventh through 12th graders can choose hybrid learning beginning next week.
Amherst County Public Schools announced five new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total to 13 cases since the school year began on Sept. 9.
The division announced Monday that two individuals had reported positive COVID-19 tests, one at Madison Heights Elementary School and one with the Amherst County Public Schools Department of Transportation.
Tuesday, the division announced two positive cases at Elon Elementary School. A positive case at Amherst County High School was announced Wednesday. All schools remained open for in-person instruction.
Campbell County Public Schools announced two positive cases of COVID-19 this week: one each at Brookville and Rustburg high schools. The division has announced a total of 28 COVID-19 cases since school began Sept. 1.
According to the news releases regarding these cases, positive individuals were asked to isolate and close contacts have been informed to quarantine.
As of Friday, Nelson County Public Schools has not publicly announced any positive COVID-19 cases in its facilities. Students have been in a 100% virtual learning format since school began Aug. 24 and will stay in that format for the remainder of the fall semester.
The Virginia Department of Health launched a new online dashboard to record instances of COVID-19 outbreaks that public and private K-12 schools are experiencing or have experienced. According to the dashboard, "transmission must occur within the school facility or at a school-sponsored event among students, faculty, staff, or visitors to be classified as a school-associated outbreak."
As of Friday, the dashboard lists two outbreaks reported in K-12 schools in Virginia, one of which is at Rivermont School in Lynchburg with five cases.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!