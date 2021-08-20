Lynchburg-area schools report 57 new cases of COVID-19 this week

Four school divisions in the Lynchburg area reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 this week.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford and Nelson have reported 72 positive cases of COVID-19 since this school year began.
Campbell County Public Schools began its school year Tuesday and currently is not reporting cases publicly. Officials with the division said it is informing individuals who are identified as close contacts of COVID-19-positive individuals.
School divisions are not required to share their COVID-19 case counts publicly, but many in the Lynchburg area are using news releases or COVID-19 dashboards on their websites to communicate those numbers with the public this school year.
Fourteen new cases were reported in LCS this week, and an additional 47 students and staff members were quarantined due to possible exposure. This was the first full week of school for LCS.
The division has reported 18 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the month.
Bedford County Public Schools students returned to the classroom last week, and the division relaunched its COVID-19 dashboard this week. Thirty-two positive COVID-19 cases were reported this week across various schools in the division.
The division has reported 43 positive cases of the virus since staff returned to schools earlier this month.
As of Friday afternoon, Amherst County Public Schools reported eight case of COVID-19 this week. Additionally, 53 students and staff entered quarantine this week due to possible exposure.
ACPS students returned to school Wednesday.
Nelson County Public Schools reported three cases of COVID-19 this week — two in the student population and one among employees. One case was reported at each Nelson County High School and Tye River and Rockfish River elementary schools.
Lynchburg-area colleges and universities reported 50 active COVID-19 cases among their campus communities as of Friday afternoon.
As of Wednesday, Liberty University had 40 active cases of the virus — 26 among students and 14 among faculty and staff. Students returned to campus this week and fall classes are set to begin Monday.
There are eight active cases of COVID-19 among the community at the University of Lynchburg — seven among students and one among faculty and staff.
Sweet Briar College reported two active cases of COVID-19 within its community on Thursday.
As of Friday afternoon, Randolph College had not updated its COVID-19 dashboard. Students began moving back to campus for the fall semester late this week, and classes are set to begin Monday.
As of Friday, Virginia has reported 734,079 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 2,792 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, VDH reported 32,670 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 11,647 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.