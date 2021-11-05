Lynchburg-area schools report 58 new COVID-19 cases this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 in their schools and facilities this week.
Lynchburg City Schools and the public school divisions in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties combined have reported roughly 1,788 cases of the coronavirus in the 2021-22 school year.
Lynchburg City Schools reported six new positive cases this week, bringing its total number of cases so far this year to 198. The division quarantined an additional 60 students and staff members this week due to potential exposure.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has seen 599 positive cases among its students and staff since August.
Campbell County Public Schools added 25 cases of the virus to its online COVID-19 dashboard this week. As of Friday afternoon, the division has reported 585 cases so far this school year.
As of 6 p.m. Friday, Amherst County Public Schools reported eight new positive cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has reported about 338 positive cases since August.
Nelson County Public Schools reported three new cases of the virus this week, bringing its school-year total to 69 positive cases.
Lynchburg-area colleges and universities together reported 16 active cases of COVID-19 on their campuses as of Friday.
As of Friday, Virginia has reported 933,542 cumulative cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, VDH reported 39,097 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 14,125 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.