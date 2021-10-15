Lynchburg-area schools report 77 new COVID-19 cases this week

Public schools in Lynchburg and the surrounding localities together reported an additional 77 positive cases of COVID-19 this week.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and the public school divisions in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties have reported roughly 1,565 cases of the coronavirus in the 2021-22 school year.
Lynchburg City Schools reported nine new positive cases this week, bringing its total number of cases so far this year to 174. The division quarantined an additional 106 students and staff members this week due to potential exposure.
Following consultation with the Virginia Department of Health, LCS closed Sheffield Elementary School to students Wednesday through Friday of this week, temporarily moving to remote learning. The school is set to open as normal Monday.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has seen 530 positive cases among its students and staff since August.
Campbell County Public Schools added eight cases of the virus to its online COVID-19 dashboard this week. As of Friday afternoon, the division has reported 491 cases so far this school year.
Amherst County Public Schools reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has reported about 311 positive cases since August.
Nelson County Public Schools has reported 60 positive cases of the virus this school year — seven of those were reported this week, and three were added retroactively.
Lynchburg-area colleges and universities together reported 33 active cases of COVID-19 this week as of Friday. Of those, 28 were reported among Liberty University faculty, staff and students.
As of Friday, Virginia has reported 902,938 cumulative cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, VDH reported 37,767 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 13,391 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.