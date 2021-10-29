Lynchburg-area schools report 79 new COVID-19 cases this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 this week.
Lynchburg City Schools and the public school divisions in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties combined have reported roughly 1,730 cases of the coronavirus in the 2021-22 school year.
Lynchburg City Schools reported 11 new positive cases this week, bringing its total number of cases so far this year to 192. The division quarantined an additional 93 students and staff members this week due to potential exposure.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has seen 583 positive cases among its students and staff since August.
Campbell County Public Schools added 34 cases of the virus to its online COVID-19 dashboard this week. As of Friday afternoon, the division has reported 560 cases so far this school year.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Amherst County Public Schools reported eight new positive cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has reported about 330 positive cases since August.
Nelson County Public Schools reported one new case of the virus this week, bringing its school-year total to 67 positive cases.
Lynchburg-area colleges and universities together reported 10 active cases of COVID-19 on their campuses as of Friday.
As of Friday, Virginia has reported 924,771 cumulative cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, VDH reported 38,717 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 13,907 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.