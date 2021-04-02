Lynchburg-area schools report eight new COVID-19 cases this week, continuing downward trend

Continuing a downward trend of new COVID-19 cases in schools, Lynchburg-area school divisions reported only eight new cases of the virus this week.

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson have reported 942 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.

As of Friday, Virginia has seen 622,339 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1,538 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported no new cases of COVID-19 this week. This week, 23 students and staff members entered quarantine as a result of potential exposure. The division has reported 188 cases since the beginning of the school year.

Bedford County Public Schools reported five new cases of the virus this week. One case each was reported at Otter River, Montvale and Boonsboro elementary schools. Two cases were reported at Jefferson Forest High School.

The division has reported 468 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.

Campbell County Public Schools reported one new case of the virus this week at Rustburg High School, bringing its total number of cases reported since the beginning of the school year to 147.