Lynchburg-area schools report more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 this week

School divisions in the Lynchburg area reported 203 new positive cases of COVID-19 among its students and staff this week.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and the public school divisions in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties have reported 744 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the current school year.
LCS reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 this week, and an additional 336 students and staff were quarantined this week following potential exposure.
The division has reported 84 cases of COVID-19 this school year.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total number of reported cases since the school year began to 238.
Campbell County Public Schools reported 87 new cases of the virus this week, reporting 199 total cases since the beginning of the school year.
As of Friday afternoon, Amherst County Public Schools — which closed all its facilities to students and most staff for this week following rising COVID-19 case numbers — reported five new cases of the virus on its COVID-19 dashboard this week. The division has reported 203 positive cases since August.
ACPS is set to reopen schools to students and staff Monday.
Nelson County Public Schools has reported 23 positive cases of COVID-19 in its facilities this school year — eight of those were reported this week.
Lynchburg-area colleges and universities together reported 486 active cases of COVID-19 this week as of Friday.
As of Friday, Virginia has reported 801,827 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 4,479 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, VDH reported 34,696 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 12,036 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.