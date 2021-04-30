Lynchburg-area schools report nine new COVID-19 cases this week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported nine new cases of the virus this week, down from 22 new cases the week before.

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson have reported 984 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.

As of Friday, Virginia has reported 659,590 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1,249 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported five new cases of COVID-19 this week. Additionally, 13 students and staff entered quarantine this week due to potential exposure. The division has reported 209 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.

Bedford County Public Schools reported four new cases of COVID-19 this week. One case each was reported at Liberty High School, Forest Elementary School and Jefferson Forest High School. One case was reported among an individual in the Bedford Connects Remote Learning academy.

The division has reported 483 positive cases since the beginning of the school year.