Lynchburg-area schools see 86 new COVID-19 cases this week

Schools in Lynchburg and the surrounding localities together reported an additional 86 positive cases of COVID-19 this week.
Lynchburg City Schools and the public school divisions in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties combined have reported roughly 1,651 cases of the coronavirus in the 2021-22 school year.
Lynchburg City Schools reported seven new positive cases this week, bringing its total number of cases so far this year to 181. The division quarantined an additional 131 students and staff members this week due to potential exposure.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 this week. The division has seen 558 positive cases among its students and staff since August.
In order to allow time for contact tracing, Monday was a virtual learning day for Liberty High School. According to the division's Facebook page, the school was closed to students Monday and extracurricular activities were canceled, but in-person instruction resumed Tuesday.
Campbell County Public Schools added 35 cases of the virus to its online COVID-19 dashboard this week. As of Friday afternoon, the division has reported 526 cases so far this school year.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Amherst County Public Schools reported 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, and one new case was reported last weekend. The division has reported about 322 positive cases since August.
Nelson County Public Schools has reported 66 positive cases of the virus this school year — three of those were reported this week, and three were added retroactively.
Lynchburg-area colleges and universities together reported 15 active cases of COVID-19 this week as of Friday.
As of Friday, Virginia has reported 914,755 cumulative cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Friday, VDH reported 38,269 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 13,668 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.