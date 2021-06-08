Lynchburg-area schools see increased need for summer learning

After an unusual school year with remote and hybrid learning, school divisions in the Lynchburg area are gearing up for robust summer school opportunities — with record-level enrollment.

More than 1,700 students have enrolled in summer learning opportunities in Lynchburg City Schools, officials said last week, which is more than double the number of students they served during the summer 2019.

“This summer, our priority is face-to-face learning, students in buildings four days a week because we are so excited, and teachers are so excited, to have students back five days a week in the fall,” said Allison Jordan, director of curriculum and instruction for the division.

Jordan said teachers identified students who struggled with learning this year and encouraged them to enroll in one of the several summer school programs the division is offering.

The division is partnering with the YMCA of Central Virginia to offer the Power Scholars program at the city’s elementary schools. Rebecca White, director of achievement gap programs at the YMCA of Central Virginia, said the program’s goal is to help mitigate summer learning loss in the more than 700 students have enrolled.