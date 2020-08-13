Lynchburg-area schools to pause meal distribution, prepare for start of academic year

Morris said the largest change the division’s meal distribution service will see when moving from summer food service to school year distribution, which will begin Aug. 24, is who may pick up meals.

Morris said only students who are enrolled in Lynchburg City Schools will be able to receive meals beginning Aug. 24. During its summer food service, which began March 16 and will end Friday, the division was able to serve all children ages 18 and younger in Lynchburg.

The National School Lunch program is a USDA program that only allows the division to serve enrolled students once the school year begins.

According to a post on the division’s Facebook page, Lynchburg City Schools will distribute meals daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each of its secondary schools, including its three middle schools and two high schools. This is another change from the summer meal service, Morris said. Parents or students were able to pick up two days’ worth of meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Beginning Aug. 24, one breakfast, lunch, supper and snack will be distributed daily, excluding weekends and holidays.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided through the National School Lunch Program and supper and snack will be provided through the Child and Adult Care Food Program through the USDA.