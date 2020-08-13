Lynchburg-area schools to pause meal distribution, prepare for start of academic year

As summer food service ends, Lynchburg-area school nutrition and transportation staff are working to prepare a meal distribution plan for the upcoming atypical school year.
When schools were ordered to close in March, nutrition and transportation staff in area school divisions provided meals to students at home by means of drive-thru pickup and bus delivery throughout their localities. Now, divisions are working to devise a plan to continue reaching students as school reopening plans are finalized.
Beth Morris, director of school nutrition for Lynchburg City Schools, said the division will continue serving meals to students while they begin the school year Aug. 24 and learn remotely for the first nine weeks.
Morris said the division is taking a week to transition from the USDA Summer Food Service Program to the National School Lunch Program, which operates during the school year, so it can train staff and “bring everybody up to speed.”
During the closure, Morris said she thinks seeing buses travel through communities and having nutrition workers see students allowed a bit of normalcy for LCS students, and she hopes that continues when schools reopen.
“We are excited to be able to continue to provide this service,” Morris said. “I know my staff is looking forward to seeing the kids.”
Morris said the largest change the division’s meal distribution service will see when moving from summer food service to school year distribution, which will begin Aug. 24, is who may pick up meals.
Morris said only students who are enrolled in Lynchburg City Schools will be able to receive meals beginning Aug. 24. During its summer food service, which began March 16 and will end Friday, the division was able to serve all children ages 18 and younger in Lynchburg.
The National School Lunch program is a USDA program that only allows the division to serve enrolled students once the school year begins.
According to a post on the division’s Facebook page, Lynchburg City Schools will distribute meals daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each of its secondary schools, including its three middle schools and two high schools. This is another change from the summer meal service, Morris said. Parents or students were able to pick up two days’ worth of meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Beginning Aug. 24, one breakfast, lunch, supper and snack will be distributed daily, excluding weekends and holidays.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided through the National School Lunch Program and supper and snack will be provided through the Child and Adult Care Food Program through the USDA.
In addition to curbside pickup, Morris said 39 buses will also deliver meals along bus routes and to some community centers. Specific stops will be posted to the division’s website soon, she said.
All meals will be free of charge, Morris said.
The largest challenge the division is facing in distributing meals, Morris said, is physically getting the bagged meals onto the buses. The process is physical and labor-intensive, she said.
“Delivering meals on buses is not the ideal distribution model,” Morris said.
Bedford County Public Schools is currently set to reopen schools next week, with hybrid and remote learning models. According to the division’s reopening plan, meals will be served in schools on a daily basis with physical distancing.
According to a Thursday update on the division's Facebook page, all students enrolled in Bedford County Public Schools will receive meals daily, whether they are attending school in person or through the 100% online-only model.
Beginning on Aug. 24, the first day of school for all students enrolled in Bedford Connects, students or parents will be able to pickup meals at designated times and curbside locations for each school. Students who are participating in the hybrid learning model will receive take-home meals for their remote learning days.
School nutrition workers will continue to use precautionary measures, such as maintaining physical distance from one another and wearing face coverings, as they prepare and deliver meals, Morris said.
Campbell County Public Schools also used the USDA Summer Food Service Program during the COVID-19 school closure to provide meals via drive-thru style pickup at some of its schools.
In a Wednesday Facebook post, Ramona Isaacs, cafeteria manager at Rustburg Elementary School, said school nutrition staff in Campbell County Public Schools ended summer meal distribution on Wednesday and will take a break to “reset and prepare” before schools reopen in September.
According to Tim Hoden, director of operations for Campbell County Public Schools, students will be served meals daily whether they are in school buildings or at home.
At the Campbell County School Board meeting Monday, Superintendent Robert Johnson said 35% of students, or around 2,400, in the division had signed up for the 100% online learning option. The division plans to reopen in September using a hybrid learning model where students will receive in-person instruction some days and learn remotely on others.
The division’s reopening plan details that at school, individually plated meals will be served in classrooms, to promote social distancing, rather than in a cafeteria. Hoden said most likely online-only students will be able to pick up a week’s worth of meals on Fridays, but the division is still devising a plan for how hybrid students will receive their meals for the days they are not in school buildings.
Unlike Campbell County Public Schools, Amherst County Public Schools will be using its cafeteria for serving meals. According to its Road Map to Return plan, Amherst County Public Schools students will receive meals in the cafeteria, in class or via a mobile distribution cart while they are in school buildings.
The division is also planning for a hybrid return to school, with students learning both in-person and remotely. In communal spaces, physical distancing and other safety precautions will be enforced. The division’s plan says it will explore options for food delivery, but does not detail how students will receive meals while not in school buildings.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!