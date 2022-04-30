Lynchburg-area students, professionals compete in Welding Wars at CVCC

Aspiring and professional welders competed Friday in Welding Wars at Central Virginia Community College, the first time the event was held in person since 2019.

It also was a chance for welding students from the high school and collegiate levels to connect with potential employers.

“The point behind it is just to raise the interest in welding,” said Codie Cyrus, co-owner of C&C Piping and Fabrication.

The idea behind the event stemmed from her husband, Cody Hurd, also a co-owner of C&C Piping and Fabrication. He wanted to find a way to keep welding, along with trades in general, moving forward.

Cyrus said a lot of the businesses at the event are struggling to find workers.

“This is one piece of just our company doing a small part of trying to close that gap,” Cyrus said.

The contest Friday had high school students from the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties plus the city of Lynchburg, as well as students from CVCC and Virginia Technical Institute.

There were 25 high school contestants, eight collegiate contestants and seven professional contestants.

Jon Hardie, principal of the Campbell County Technical Center and member of the Welding Wars committee that helped put on this event, said it took about four to five months to plan. They offered five spots to each school division for the competition.

Hardie said the committee kept hearing that companies need additional welders and machinists.

“The purpose of the event was really to help support workforce needs in the area,” Hardie said.

Twelves businesses set up tables and spoke with students.

Jamie Glass, director of economic development for the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, has been a part of this event since its start in 2018. Glass said notices were sent out to anyone who hires welders.

“We are seeing success from this event and being able to connect people to really good-paying jobs,” Glass said.

Glass said the Lynchburg region has a high concentration of metal workers compared to the rest of the nation.

Lynchburg has more than 3,500 people working in steel and metals, with 57 companies in the region that are classified as some sort of metal-working business, according to Glass. She said the starting average wage for welding is about $21.39 per hour, while experienced welders make an average of $33 per hour.

The event had 10 total winners in the afternoon. There were three winners on the collegiate level, six in the high school level and one in the professional level. Prizes included gift cards, tools, a trophy and welding equipment.

Contestants were evaluated by three judges using a grading rubric. Some of the categories they were graded on included appearance, uniform width and thickness, face of bead, edge of bead, surrounding plate, penetration, beginning and ending full size. The three judges tallied up the points for each contestant and ranked them based on the total points accumulated from the grading rubric.

Landon Coffey, of Amherst County High School; Jonah Cunningham, of Amherst County High School; Caitlyn Six from CVCC and Robert Harris from Southern Air earned first-place spots in the competitions Friday.

