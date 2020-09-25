Lynchburg-area voices provide input on Virginia's African American history curriculum

"A review of this content, instructional practices, and resources currently used to teach African American history in the Commonwealth will help ensure that every graduate enters adult life with comprehensive understanding of the African American voices that contribute to the story of our nation and our Commonwealth," Northam said in August 2019.

Many of the commission's members were teachers, principals, superintendents and professors from across the state, but some professionals from North Carolina and other states also served. Edwards said she received an invitation to participate from Atif Qarni, Virginia's secretary of education.

"I was amongst some highly regarded colleagues, teachers throughout the commonwealth," Edwards said. "So, I was excited for the opportunity to work alongside all of these esteemed folks."

The commission had two subcommittees, Edwards said: one that focused on editing the standards of learning and curriculum for African American history and another that focused on professional development.

While DeLong and the first subcommittee focused on what African American history was being taught and how, Edwards and the professional development subcommittee thought of how to prepare the workforce to implement these changes.