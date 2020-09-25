Lynchburg-area voices provide input on Virginia's African American history curriculum

Students across Virginia could soon see a more thorough and accurate education of African American history, thanks to recommendations made by the African American History Education Commission.
Crystal DeLong, history teacher at Liberty High School in Bedford County Public Schools, served as a member of the commission, established in August 2019, and said she hopes changes to the state’s African American history curriculum helps Black students across the commonwealth feel better represented.
“No child should ever feel like their history is not represented,” DeLong said.
A year after its establishment, the African American History Education Commission delivered its final report last month, detailing how African American history can improve in the state's public schools.
DeLong and Crystal Edwards, superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, were among the more than 30 education professionals from across the state and nation who served as members of the commission.
Gov. Ralph Northam established the commission in August 2019. According to the governor's executive order, the commission was charged with examining the ways African American history is taught in classrooms across the commonwealth and the ways it is described in the state's standards of learning and curriculum framework.
"A review of this content, instructional practices, and resources currently used to teach African American history in the Commonwealth will help ensure that every graduate enters adult life with comprehensive understanding of the African American voices that contribute to the story of our nation and our Commonwealth," Northam said in August 2019.
Many of the commission's members were teachers, principals, superintendents and professors from across the state, but some professionals from North Carolina and other states also served. Edwards said she received an invitation to participate from Atif Qarni, Virginia's secretary of education.
"I was amongst some highly regarded colleagues, teachers throughout the commonwealth," Edwards said. "So, I was excited for the opportunity to work alongside all of these esteemed folks."
The commission had two subcommittees, Edwards said: one that focused on editing the standards of learning and curriculum for African American history and another that focused on professional development.
While DeLong and the first subcommittee focused on what African American history was being taught and how, Edwards and the professional development subcommittee thought of how to prepare the workforce to implement these changes.
DeLong was one of a few classroom teachers asked to participate on the commission.
"I realize how important this work is, so it was a huge honor just to be asked," DeLong said.
One of the recommendations made by the standards subcommittee, DeLong said, was to develop a curriculum framework that addresses key concepts to ensure that African American history is not segregated from U.S. history.
"African American history is American history," DeLong said.
Edwards said the professional development subcommittee had extensive conversations about how to implement the standards subcommittee's recommendations and how to equip Virginia's educators to practice cultural responsibility in their roles. Part of that, she said, included recommending continuing education requirements for anyone who holds an education license in the state.
"We felt like it was important that all teachers and all educators have an understanding of African American history," Edwards said.
African American history that is currently taught in Virginia's classrooms is largely focused on the struggle and deficit of slavery, Edwards said. The commission worked to ensure that the rich history, successes and contributions of African Americans will also be taught.
As a teacher, DeLong said she knows firsthand how difficult it is to teach that "hard history" of slavery and imperialism.
"It's hard to talk about racism, it's hard to talk about prejudice, it's hard to talk about racial profiling," DeLong said. "But these are parts of our history and parts of our current events."
DeLong said she most enjoyed getting to hear from Black students and parents across the commonwealth who shared their experiences with African American history with the commission.
On the professional development subcommittee, Edwards said she got to hear from teachers about what supports they need to best teach African American history.
Other recommendations made in the commission's final report include making African American history a graduation requirement and seeking diverse teachers.
