Lynchburg, Bedford schools together report 70 new cases of COVID-19 following winter breaks

Schools in the Lynchburg area resumed classes Monday and schools in Lynchburg and Bedford County reported 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 following their two-week winter breaks.

Lynchburg City Schools and schools in the Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson county school divisions have reported a total of 474 positive COVID-19 cases since their school years began.

On Monday, Lynchburg City Schools reported 19 new positive cases since Dec. 18 and Bedford County Public Schools reported 51 cases since Dec. 19.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, schools in the Campbell, Amherst and Nelson county school divisions had not updated their case counts following winter break.

Lynchburg City Schools has reported 95 total positive cases since September.

Citing staffing concerns and the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, the division moved from hybrid learning to remote-only learning for the week of Dec. 14 before closing for winter break Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. As of Dec. 14, the division had reported 66 positive cases of the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}