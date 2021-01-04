Lynchburg, Bedford schools together report 70 new cases of COVID-19 following winter breaks

Schools in the Lynchburg area resumed classes Monday and schools in Lynchburg and Bedford County reported 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 following their two-week winter breaks.
Lynchburg City Schools and schools in the Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson county school divisions have reported a total of 474 positive COVID-19 cases since their school years began.
On Monday, Lynchburg City Schools reported 19 new positive cases since Dec. 18 and Bedford County Public Schools reported 51 cases since Dec. 19.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, schools in the Campbell, Amherst and Nelson county school divisions had not updated their case counts following winter break.
Lynchburg City Schools has reported 95 total positive cases since September.
Citing staffing concerns and the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, the division moved from hybrid learning to remote-only learning for the week of Dec. 14 before closing for winter break Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. As of Dec. 14, the division had reported 66 positive cases of the virus.
Jan. 4 was the division's first day back from break, but students will continue in the remote-learning model through this week, giving the division time to assess any potential staffing concerns that would push a return to in-person learning even further.
Fifty-one new cases were reported Monday in Bedford County Public Schools, which includes all cases reported since the beginning of winter break on Dec. 19. The division has reported 225 cases of COVID-19 since beginning the school year with hybrid learning in September.
According to the division's dashboard update Monday, four cases involved individuals in Bedford Connects Remote Learning; one case was reported at each Bedford Elementary School, Bedford Primary School, Huddleston Elementary School, Moneta Elementary School, Stewartsville Elementary School, Susie G. Gibson Science & Technology Center and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School; four cases involved individuals at Big Island Elementary School; five cases involved individuals at Forest Elementary School; five cases involved individuals at Forest Middle School; 11 cases involved individuals at Jefferson Forest High School; four cases involved individuals at Liberty High School; two cases involved individuals at Liberty Middle School; two cases involved individuals at Montvale Elementary School; and three cases involved individuals at Staunton River High School.
Four cases were reported among non-school-based employees. All cases, the division said, were traced to transmission outside the school division.
As of Monday, the Virginia Department of Health has reported 4,440 COVID-19 cases in Lynchburg, 1,519 in Amherst County, 771 in Appomattox County, 3,261 in Bedford County, 2,194 in Campbell County and 371 in Nelson County since March.
Statewide, the seven-day average percentage of positive results from testing rose to 15.8% on Monday from 15.3% on Sunday and 14.8% on Saturday.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state’s cumulative total for COVID-19 cases during the pandemic is now up to 367,536. There have been 5,132 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of eight since Sunday.