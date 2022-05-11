 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynchburg City Council announces school board interviews

School Admin Building

The Lynchburg City Schools Administration Building on Court Street as seen on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

 Kendall Warner The News & Advance

Following two public hearings, Lynchburg City Council announced Wednesday it will move forward in the coming weeks with interviewing candidates for three open school board seats.

The school board terms of District 1 representative Susan Morrison, District 2 representative Gary Harvey and District 3 representative Michael Nilles will expire on June 30, leaving one seat open in each district across the Hill City.

The following candidates will be interviewed:

  • District 1: James Porter, Clifton Reed, Anthony Andrews, Justin Hensley and Kevin Struble
  • District 2: Martin Day and Erin Cruz
  • District 3: Jason Fleshman, Steven Smith and Gloria Preston

Following the closing of the public hearing, the city received 24 new applications for the three open seats, 13 of which came from District 1, six from District 2 and five from District 3.

Current school board members are eligible for reappointment, but none of the three outgoing members applied for reappointment, according to city documents.

According to a news release from the city, council will conduct interviews from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 16 and Friday, May 20 in City Hall.

Following the interviews, council will name those appointed to the seats before the June 30 expiration of the current terms.

