Lynchburg City Council holds public hearing on expiring school board seats

Lynchburg City Council hosted a public hearing Tuesday night to listen to applicant resumes and community feedback regarding three expiring seats on the Lynchburg City School Board.

The seats of District 1 representative Susan Morrison, District 2 representative Gary Harvey, and District 3 representative Michael Nilles will expire June 30.

At the time of the public hearing on Tuesday night, City Council had received 15 new applications for the school board seats.

Current board members are eligible to be reappointed, however Morrison told council that she would be retiring from the board and announced her support for Anthony Andrews for her district 1 seat.

The new applicants are as follows:

District 1: Anthony Andrews, Elliott Clifton, Brandy Gibbs, Justin Hensley, James Porter, Clifton Reed, Ashley Reich and Mary Wieberg.

District 2: Erin Cruz, Martin Day, Letitia Lowry and Veronica McCue.

District 3: Jason Fleshman, John Miska and Gary Woodson.

During the public hearing, each applicant explained to council why they should be appointed to their respective district's seat and addressed how they would tackle some of the pressing issues facing the school board, including declining enrollment, aging facilities and bolstering educational programming.

Council moved to keep the application process open until the next City Council meeting May 10. It was originally slated to close following Tuesday's public hearing.

Council will then interview prospective candidates before appointing them to fill the three expiring seats.

Those interested in serving on the School Board are invited to apply online at lynchburgva.gov/school-board. Printable applications can be downloaded on the website or mailed or emailed upon request.

