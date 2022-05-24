Lynchburg City Council makes school board interviews available to public

Lynchburg City Council has made interviews with all the candidates for three school board seats available for residents to view.
"In an effort [to] increase transparency, City Council has chosen to make School Board interview recordings available before, as opposed to after, appointments to the board are made," according to a news release from the city.
Council performed interviews with the 10 candidates on Monday, May 16 and Friday, May 20.
The following candidates were selected for interviews from their respective districts:
- District 1: Clifton Reed, Anthony Andrews, Justin Hensley and Kevin Struble
- District 2: Martin Day and Erin Cruz
- District 3: Jason Fleshman, James Porter, Steven Smith and Gloria Preston
Interviews can be found on the city's YouTube page at youtube.com/LynchburgVATV or by requesting a DVD copy from Clerk of Council Alicia Finney via email at alicia.finney@lynchburgva.gov.
During its May 24 regular meeting, City Council will hold a closed session to consider appointments for each open school board seat.
Following appointments to the board, the new representatives will take their respective seats starting July 1.