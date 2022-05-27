Lynchburg City Council meeting called for school board appointments

Lynchburg City Council is scheduled for a special called meeting for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 to make three appointments to the Lynchburg City School Board, according to a news release from the city.

This week, council made interviews with the candidates available for public viewing as it prepares to make appointments.

Council will select from the following candidates for each district:

District 1: Clifton Reed, Anthony Andrews, Justin Hensley and Kevin Struble

District 2: Martin Day and Erin Cruz

District 3: Jason Fleshman, James Porter, Steven Smith and Gloria Preston

Those appointed to council will serve three-year terms, beginning July 1, 2022, and expiring June 30, 2025.

In addition to the school board appointments, council will be briefed on several items pushed from its May 24 work session, which include several conditional use permits and the Community Development Block Grant fiscal year 2023 action plan.

The meeting will be held in Council Chambers in City Hall at 900 Church St.

The city also announced in a news release this week the cancellation of council’s regularly scheduled June 14 meetings.

The next regularly scheduled city council work session and regular meeting will be held Tuesday, June 28 at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.

— Bryson Gordon

— Bryson Gordon

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.