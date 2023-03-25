The Lynchburg City Council and city school board will hold a joint meeting Tuesday, with discussions over the fiscal year 2024 budget and the pending school facility needs study on the agenda.

Last week, the Lynchburg City School Board adopted its fiscal year 2024 budget request from the city, totaling $47.3 million. Superintendent Crystal Edwards' main priority in the budget request is her 15-50 Plan, a salary proposal that would bring bring starting teachers’ annual salaries to $50,000 from $43,469 and classified employees’ minimum hourly wage to $15 from $13.11.

On the city's end, City Manager Wynter Benda's fiscal year 2024 budget proposes $43.8 million for the school division, which is $3 million more than fiscal year 2023's allocation but still $3.5 million short of the request from LCS.

Notably, the additional $3 million in additional funding for Lynchburg City Schools seems contingent on the city adopting a real estate tax rate of $1.05 per $100 of assessed value, as Benda has said during prior city council budget meetings that a real estate tax rate at the equalization rate of 92 cents would only provide "status quo," meaning any of his new proposals in the budget "will not happen" if the rate is adopted at 92 cents or less.

An equalization rate is one that would bring in the same amount of real estate tax revenue as last year, with the lower rate offsetting recent increases in property assessments.

Four city councilors — Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilors Larry Taylor and Martin Misjuns — have offered various rates they would like to see, ranging from 85 cents to 92 cents per $100 of assessed value.

With a multimillion-dollar gulf between the two bodies' budget proposals, Lynchburg City School Board Chairman James Coleman said during the meeting in which the board adopted the budget request, "I’m ready to fight, I’ve lost before and I can lose again," in regards to keeping everything Edwards included in her budget request.

While a schools funding formula was discussed by council during a January work session, no action is expected to be taken on that until later fiscal years.

Helgeson has said should the real estate tax rate be lowered from the proposed $1.05 per $100 of assessed value to 90 cents — a figure he has brought up before — the city's general fund budget still would grow 5.8% over fiscal year 2022 and would be proposed at about $237.1 million instead of Benda's proposed $248.4 million, Helgeson has said.

Helgeson said last week that if council is going to focus on public safety, a chief issue for several of the new councilors' campaign platforms, the city may look to "cut out other things that are an ongoing operation.

"If we think this is what's critical because our citizens' safety, and we all campaigned on the safety of our citizens, I think that is critical that we focus on making sure the citizens are safe," Helgeson said.

After saying the 5.8% increase is a "sizeable increase" in the city's budget, Helgeson added, "maybe we should do something different" in regards to items "we've been spending money on a long time."

"... People campaigned on improving the schools. We've thrown lots of money at schools for a lot of years. Maybe we need to really try to find out how we can improve them," he continued, pointing to the city's school ratings from GreatSchools.org.

"We also need to demand accountability in our school system to improve our schools," Helgeson added.

In addition to Helgeson, Faraldi said in an interview Friday with Lynchburg's WLNI that he believes the city can offer better pay to LCS teachers, as well as fund many of Benda's new budget proposals, with a real estate tax rate around 89 or 90 cents.

One possible way for council to have more say over where money given to the schools goes is through an allocation by category process, one of the two ways provided in Virginia State Code for how local bodies can appropriate money to schools.

Currently, the city provides the school division with a lump sum; however, in a recent memo from Benda shared on the city's Facebook page, council could also choose to allocate to the schools by putting money in each of the nine categories.

The categories are: instruction; operation and maintenance; administration, attendance and health; pupil transportation; technology; facilities; school food services and other non-instructional operations; debt and fund transfers; and contingency reserves.

While no councilor has explicitly supported this allocation style, both Faraldi and Mayor Stephanie Reed have asked city staff for more information on it, according to the memo.

While Helgeson and Faraldi think there would be enough money in the budget with a lower real estate tax rate to address many of the priorities in Benda's proposal, Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan pushed back against Helgeson's view during Tuesday's meeting, citing the same memo, in which Benda also describes what would not be included in the budget with a real estate tax rate of 90 cents.

"If you look at the memo ... it talked about what we would give up at 90 cents, which is probably very similar to what we'd give up at 92 [cents]. And there's a lot that we give up that our citizens really want to have," Dolan said, later calling the discussion around reducing the real estate tax rate "really irresponsible," and "myopic."

Dolan, who has said the city needs to "do something" about the tax rate in prior meetings, cautioned on Tuesday, "This is not just a tax cut for the 2024 budget, it's ongoing. Once you take [the real estate tax rate] down, it's really hard to get that back up."

Schools' facilities master plan expected soon

MGT, the consultant group hired by the school division to assist in the creation of an upcoming LCS facilities master plan, is making progress, Deputy Superintendent for Operations and Strategic Planning Reid Wodicka said during the school board's regular March meeting.

The plan is set to be a part of the discussion during the joint meeting Tuesday.

MGT is expected to visit Lynchburg the week of April 3 to tour the school buildings and potentially meet with school board members and other stakeholders.

According to Wodicka, the group will return the week of May 8 to hold community engagement sessions.

"They'll get all the information, all the engagement and all the feedback and they will then develop at least three scenarios, probably more, for 'renovate this school, move this program here or there.' ... What we wanted to do was not provide the school board just one option and here's what you have to take," Wodicka said.

The expectation is the group will present the scenarios the school board sometime in early- to-mid June, Wodicka said.

The joint meeting between city council and the school board is scheduled for 4 p.m. March 28 at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, 300 Lucado Place in Lynchburg.