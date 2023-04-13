With the terms of three members of the Lynchburg City School Board expiring June 30, Lynchburg City Council announced Tuesday it will hold its upcoming appointment process in open meetings.

The decision came at the request of Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, who brought the matter before council during the roll call portion of its work session Tuesday afternoon.

Faraldi said the "process has historically been conducted behind closed doors and then released via a video online." Instead, he said he wants the body to conduct the interviews with candidates in open meetings.

"I think it's a little bit duplicitous ... to film it, because you can't watch it live, then release it anyways," he added.

Council didn't take a proper vote on the request, as they typically do not entertain votes or motions during roll call, Faraldi said. The body instead moved forward with consensus, as no councilor voiced opposition to the request.

On June 30, the terms of School Board Chair James Coleman, Vice Chair Dr. Bob Brennan and board member Kimberly Sinha will expire. Coleman, a three-term member on the city's school board, will be ineligible to seek reappointment.

Brennan and Sinha, both appointed to their first terms in 2017, could seek a third and final appointment to the city's school board.

Looming over the entire reappointment discussion is the potential for elected school boards in Lynchburg, which could be made possible by a petition for a ballot referendum made by Faraldi.

Faraldi announced in February that he would be petitioning to place a referendum on the ballot this November that could make the school board members seek election, rather than appointment by council.

The vice mayor told The News & Advance on Wednesday that, of the 5,500 signatures required, he has approximately 1,000 signatures ahead of the mid-July deadline. He said the number could be higher or lower due to the "check-out" system, where people will take sign-up sheets and bring them back at a later date.

He added that through the spring and early summer he would be coordinating door-knocking campaigns in an attempt to get to the 5,500 signatures, which is 10% of the total of registered voters in the city, the number of signatures required to get the ballot referendum.

Until the referendum is approved in a general election, the city's school board will remain an appointed body, regardless of the number of signatures.

Last year, Lynchburg City Council announced its appointments to the school board in early June.

Each school board member appointed this year will serve a three-year term, likely beginning July 1 and expiring June 30, 2026.