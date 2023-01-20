Lynchburg City Council to discuss proposed policy change on sexually explicit material

A discussion on a recently adopted policy regarding sexually explicit material in Lynchburg City Schools will go before Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday, according to an agenda posted on the city's website.

On Wednesday, At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns shared on Facebook that he requested an item be added to council's agenda for Tuesday, asking LCS to revise its new policy for notifying parents of sexually explicit material being used in a classroom setting.

That item landed on the body's work session agenda, scheduled for the roll call portion of the meeting.

The school division recently adopted an "opt-out" policy requiring it to notify parents at least 30 days prior to the use of sexually explicit material in the classroom.

From there, parents can request their child receive alternative material if they opt out, rather than viewing the sexually explicit material. If requested and available, the alternative material must be provided by the classroom's teacher.

The school board unanimously adopted this policy, along with several other updates, during its Jan. 10 regular meeting at the LCS Administration Building.

Misjuns is asking the Lynchburg City School Board to change the policy to require parents to "opt in" before their child could view sexually explicit material in the classroom.

"I’m asking the school board to request permission from parents to share sexually explicit material with minors," Misjuns said in a Facebook post, adding, "because they shouldn’t be able to automatically share pornography with kids just because they notified you that they were going to do it."

According to the school board's new policy, each school website will have a dedicated link that will show what LCS instructional materials have been identified that contain sexually explicit content, as well as school specific materials.

During the Jan. 10 meeting, Deputy Superintendent Amy Pugh said the website is not up yet, citing the "daunting task" it is to upload all of the information.

"We always encourage our parents to reach out to the classroom teacher if they have concerns about the materials, and, or the school principals," Pugh said. "And if they've gone that route then they can certainly reach out to Mr. [Sam] Coleman, Chief Academic Officer, or myself, and we can certainly walk them through that."

A similar policy to Misjuns' proposal was recently adopted by Amherst County Public Schools requiring parents to opt in to allow their child to view the sexually explicit material.

Amherst County's policy ensures each parent is notified, allows them to review the material that is in question and offers alternatives should they be requested by the parent.

That policy drew the concern of teachers in the school division, with one calling it a "distraction," and a "non-issue."

"We are cognizant of the fact that we are teaching minors and we do not seek to teach salacious or lewd materials," Kathleen Ayau, chair of the English department at Amherst County High School, said during a recent county school board Meeting.

Ayau later added an opt-out policy works better because it is not as time-consuming and burdensome to send out forms and keep track of them. She later called the opt-in version a "hassle."

In Lynchburg, Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi said he appreciates and values Misjuns' call for empowering parents, saying the "lacking" accountability in Lynchburg City Schools has to change.

"Parents do need to be truly empowered. We all see this is a priority, not only here in Lynchburg, but in Richmond through the Governor's legislative initiatives," Faraldi said in a statement this week.

"Specific measures around this topic have a chance to pass through Richmond with bipartisan colors. Hopefully this happens, thus directing all school divisions, not only ours, in this direction."

Faraldi, however, added the "preeminent way to do both of these things, accountability and parental empowerment, is to have board members who are elected by an accountable to parents."

Mayor Stephanie Reed told The News & Advance she would reserve her thoughts on the topic until Tuesday's meeting.

Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan said in an email statement she thinks the policy adopted by the school board is the better policy, saying a change to an opt-in policy would censor the learning opportunities for every student.

She compared the issue to the recent Second Amendment Sanctuary vote — which she opposed — adding council has "no legal authority" to change this policy.

"It is a waste of time and poor governance for council to take up policies that by state code are the responsibility of the school board," Dolan said.

"Presenting this to council is another impotent and perforative action that is divisive and pandering to a small segment of the population."

City Council will gather for its work session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, followed by its 7:30 p.m. regular meeting, both held in Council Chambers in City Hall, 900 Church St.