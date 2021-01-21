Lynchburg City School Board approves mid-year pay scale step increase for staff

The Lynchburg City School Board has voted in favor of unfreezing staff pay scale step increases and reimplementing salary increases for the 2020-21 year next month.
At its work session Tuesday night, the Lynchburg City School Board revisited its discussions regarding the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, and began by considering staff compensation options for this spring that would affect the 2021-22 budget.
In June, following revenue cuts to the previously adopted budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, the board froze pay scale step increases. In October, once revenues were more known, the board voted to approve $1,000 bonuses for all full-time employees but did not reimplement pay scale step increases, vowing to revisit the discussion mid-year.
In an 8-1 vote Tuesday, the board approved a plan to implement a pay scale step increase for all staff in February, as well as an additional two-step increase or a step increase and a cost of living adjustment in July. Lynchburg City Schools Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Lukanich said this was the option that most of the division's employees would most benefit from.
"The bottom line is our teachers... deserve and need a step increase and this board supports it," board member Atul Gupta said.
Robert Brennan, vice chair of the school board, voted against the motion. Brennan said he supported unfreezing staff step increases but cited concern with making a commitment to a decision that would affect next year's budget this early in the budget process.
According to current state revenue projections presented by Lukanich, LCS is expected to receive nearly $57.4 million in revenue from the commonwealth for the 2021-22 budget — an increase of more than $800,000 from the just over $56.5 million it received in state funding in the 2020-21 budget.
Lukanich said these numbers are projections based on the state’s predicted number of students, or average daily membership (ADM), in the division and could change by the time the school board adopts a final budget in June.
Tuesday's decision comes with an estimated cost of more than $2 million for the 2021-22 budget and could affect the request for local funding from Lynchburg City Council. According to the division's annual school budget calendar, LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards is beginning discussions this month with the city manager regarding funding requests.
In March, the school board will hold a public hearing regarding the 2021-22 budget and school administration is expected to present operating revenues, expenditures and budget requests to city council. A final 2021-22 budget is expected to be adopted by the school board in June and submitted to city council for consideration.
Board member Belle Evans encouraged the board to be mindful of the challenges facing the community in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to be willing to "be reasonable" with budget requests from the city.
"I feel like we spend every week lately asking the community to work with us; we're trying so hard to keep our schools open and do this, and I think right now we also need to be willing to work with city hall," Evans said.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.