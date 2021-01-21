Lynchburg City School Board approves mid-year pay scale step increase for staff

In June, following revenue cuts to the previously adopted budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, the board froze pay scale step increases. In October, once revenues were more known, the board voted to approve $1,000 bonuses for all full-time employees but did not reimplement pay scale step increases, vowing to revisit the discussion mid-year.

In an 8-1 vote Tuesday, the board approved a plan to implement a pay scale step increase for all staff in February, as well as an additional two-step increase or a step increase and a cost of living adjustment in July. Lynchburg City Schools Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Lukanich said this was the option that most of the division's employees would most benefit from.

"The bottom line is our teachers... deserve and need a step increase and this board supports it," board member Atul Gupta said.