 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynchburg City School Board elects 2021-22 chair, vice chair
alert top story

Lynchburg City School Board elects 2021-22 chair, vice chair

The Lynchburg City School Board unanimously voted at its Tuesday meeting for James Coleman to serve as the board chair and Sharon Carter to serve as vice chair for the 2021-22 school year.

Coleman served as the board's chair for the 2020-21 school year and is serving his third term on the school board. 

"I'm honored to serve and to be a humble servant, and that's what I will continue to do as we work forward," Coleman said. 

Carter was reappointed by city council to the school board for her third term last month. 

"I just want to thank the city council for my reappointment and for the trust and the votes of the school board members," Carter said Tuesday. 

Coleman serves District 3, which includes William Marvin Bass, Heritage and Sheffield elementary schools; Hutcherson Early Learning Center; and Heritage High School. Carter represents District 2, which includes Dearington and T.C. Miller elementary schools for innovation and Perrymont, R.S. Payne and Sandusky elementary schools; Sandusky Middle School; Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation; and E.C. Glass High School.

+1 
James Coleman

Coleman
+1 
Sharon Carter

Carter

— Jamey Cross

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY takes careful approach in virus death count

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Cross covers K-12 and higher education for The News & Advance. An Asheboro, North Carolina native, Cross joined The News & Advance team in January 2020 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in journalism.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert