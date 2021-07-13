Lynchburg City School Board elects 2021-22 chair, vice chair

The Lynchburg City School Board unanimously voted at its Tuesday meeting for James Coleman to serve as the board chair and Sharon Carter to serve as vice chair for the 2021-22 school year.

Coleman served as the board's chair for the 2020-21 school year and is serving his third term on the school board.

"I'm honored to serve and to be a humble servant, and that's what I will continue to do as we work forward," Coleman said.

Carter was reappointed by city council to the school board for her third term last month.

"I just want to thank the city council for my reappointment and for the trust and the votes of the school board members," Carter said Tuesday.

Coleman serves District 3, which includes William Marvin Bass, Heritage and Sheffield elementary schools; Hutcherson Early Learning Center; and Heritage High School. Carter represents District 2, which includes Dearington and T.C. Miller elementary schools for innovation and Perrymont, R.S. Payne and Sandusky elementary schools; Sandusky Middle School; Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation; and E.C. Glass High School.

— Jamey Cross

