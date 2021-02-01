Lynchburg City School Board meeting to be held virtually

Tuesday's Lynchburg School Board meeting will be held virtually, according to a Monday news release from Lynchburg City Schools.

The release said two individuals who were present at the Jan. 26 school board meeting have tested positive for COVID-19 and moving Tuesday's meeting to a virtual format is being done as a safety precaution.

LCS spokesperson Cindy Babb said she could not say whether the positive individuals were school board members, staff or members of the public attending last week's meeting.

Public comments will be allowed during Tuesday's virtual meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. Members of the public wishing to address the board may register to attend the virtual meeting and speak during the public comments section, submit a written comment to school board clerk at daytp@lcsedu.net or leave a voice message at (434) 515-5077 by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Members of the public may register to attend Tuesday's virtual meeting by visiting the "News" page at lcsedu.net.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the LCS YouTube channel and broadcast on Comcast Cable Channel 17.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.