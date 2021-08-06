Lynchburg City School Board once again rejects board member health insurance

The matter has come before the board several times before Tuesday's meeting. In February, as the board was discussing the division's projected needs for the fiscal year 2022 budget, the board supported budgeting money for optional stipends and family health insurance plans for each board member. At that time, the board was split 5-4 with board members Gupta, Morrison, Carter, Sinha and Coleman supporting the stipends and health insurance, and with board members Harvey, Brennan, Nilles and former board member Belle Evans voting against.

At the board's June 15 meeting, when the fiscal year 2022 budget was set to be adopted by the school board, Harvey moved to remove the board member health insurance from the budget. The motion passed 8-1, with every board member who originally had supported the item in February flipping to the opposing side except Coleman.

Because the motion to remove board member insurance passed just moments before the 2021-22 budget was adopted unanimously by the school board, the $63,688 for health insurance, $3,024 for dental insurance and $242 for vision insurance for school board members already had been built into the $100 million budget. Harvey's motion was made with the intent that those funds would be used to support students and staff, not board member insurance.