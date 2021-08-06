Lynchburg City School Board once again rejects board member health insurance

Members of the Lynchburg City School Board won't be eligible to participate in the division's health insurance plan, the board decided in a split vote at its Tuesday meeting.
The board voted 5-4 against revising its policy on school board member compensation and benefits to allow board members to participate in the division's health insurance plan.
Board members Randy Trost, Susan Morrison, Michael Nilles, Kimberly Sinha and Gary Harvey cast the opposing votes, with many expressing sentiments that the school board member position is a volunteer, part-time position and such benefits should not be available to serving members.
"I am here for our students and our staff who support them," Harvey said. "I'm not here for personal, political or individual gain. This policy, as presented to fund a perk for school board members, in no way benefits our students or the staff that support them."
Those voting in favor of allowing board members to participate in the division's health insurance plan — board chair James Coleman, vice chair Sharon Carter, and board members Robert Brennan and Atul Gupta — said they hoped it would be an incentive to encourage underrepresented community members to apply for the appointed position.
"The most important concern that I have is that this proposal started as an initiative to increase the diversity of this board by offering health insurance to potential board members who may want to apply for a position on the board but are economically disadvantaged and therefore unable to purchase or access health care," Brennan said.
The matter has come before the board several times before Tuesday's meeting. In February, as the board was discussing the division's projected needs for the fiscal year 2022 budget, the board supported budgeting money for optional stipends and family health insurance plans for each board member. At that time, the board was split 5-4 with board members Gupta, Morrison, Carter, Sinha and Coleman supporting the stipends and health insurance, and with board members Harvey, Brennan, Nilles and former board member Belle Evans voting against.
At the board's June 15 meeting, when the fiscal year 2022 budget was set to be adopted by the school board, Harvey moved to remove the board member health insurance from the budget. The motion passed 8-1, with every board member who originally had supported the item in February flipping to the opposing side except Coleman.
Because the motion to remove board member insurance passed just moments before the 2021-22 budget was adopted unanimously by the school board, the $63,688 for health insurance, $3,024 for dental insurance and $242 for vision insurance for school board members already had been built into the $100 million budget. Harvey's motion was made with the intent that those funds would be used to support students and staff, not board member insurance.
Board members would have had the option not to enroll in the health insurance plan, but division administrators said they had to build the budget assuming all nine members enrolled in the most expensive plan, so they would be financially prepared. Lynchburg City Schools is self-insured, so the division would also have incurred an additional cost for any claims made.
Gupta planned to make a motion to rescind the board's June 15 vote that removed board member health insurance at Tuesday's meeting. But, following the board's vote not to include language in the revised policy allowing board members to receive health insurance, he withdrew his motion.
According to their policies, members of the school boards in Bedford, Campbell, Amherst and Nelson counties are eligible to participate in their divisions' group insurance plans.
Gupta said this context was not part of the board's conversations on the matter earlier this year, and knowing the practice of offering health insurance benefits to school board members is common in the region and across the state was important to the discussion.
"We always talk about 'Lynchburg leads' — here we are lagging [behind] the local communities," he said.
One member of the public, Robert Flood, addressed the board during the public comment section of Tuesday's meeting regarding the matter. Flood voiced his support, urging the board follow the example of those surrounding school divisions and use the dollars that had already been budgeted for board member health insurance.
"We don't know exactly when somebody will get sick or have a serious illness and they don't have insurance," Flood said. "I know some people can afford it, that's understandable, but some people can't."
The board deliberated the topic for nearly an hour.
"We must appear as fish out of water with the number of times some of us have flipped and flopped at our vote for various reasons," Morrison said. "I am asking that this be the final time that we discuss this topic, no matter what the outcome is." Brennan echoed that sentiment.
The next school board work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 17. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 7.