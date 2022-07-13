Lynchburg City School Board reappoints chairman, selects vice chair

The Lynchburg City School Board held its annual reorganizational meeting Tuesday night, reappointing James Coleman to the position of chairman and naming Dr. Robert Brennan as vice chair for the 2022-23 school year.

The school board unanimously approved the appointments following a closed session to discuss the positions.

This will be Coleman's third consecutive year serving as chairman, having helped the board navigate through two school years affected by a pandemic.

Brennan, who made the motion to reappoint Coleman, said about his tenure as chair, "He has demonstrated great leadership for the board itself, helping us handle a number of large topics that he has handled well and allowed us to discuss freely.

"Dr. Coleman has really shown that he has the LCS and our goal of providing excellent education to all our students to heart, and wants to do right for our kids."

Coleman said the board can come together and achieve things for the children by "strengthening" in the coming year.

Coleman serves District 3, which includes William Marvin Bass, Heritage and Sheffield elementary schools, Hutcherson Early Learning Center and Heritage High School.

Brennan, who was nominated by former Vice Chair Sharon Carter for the position, will serve once again as vice chair, having done so for the 2020-21 school year.

Carter noted Brennan's experience in the position, along with his medical background, saying he was "instrumental with COVID," which "really did help us during the times we were dealing with COVID."

After being voted into the position, Brennan said, "I'm honored to be a member of this board. I look forward to working with Dr. Coleman, the superintendent, all the board members who do the best we can to do the best job for our children and schools."

Brennan serves District 1, which includes Bedford Hills, Linkhorne and Paul Munro elementary schools, as well as Linkhorne Middle School.

A push was made by one board member, Atul Gupta, to keep the discussions for the positions in open session. Gupta argued with the many issues facing the board, it's "very important for the board to be transparent and open."

"To me personally, the challenges we are facing — enrollment issues, morale issues, communication issues, I could go on and on — it's very important for the public to see what we're looking into the future to see," Gupta said.

"Is it going to be same old, same old? Or are we looking for specific goals to be attained in the next one year?"

Gupta, along with new board member Martin Day, voted to hold the discussions in the open meeting, but the motion was struck down by a 7-2 vote.