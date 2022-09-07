Lynchburg City School Board rejects collective bargaining request

The Lynchburg City School Board unanimously voted to reject a resolution that would have allowed transportation employees to engage in collective bargaining with the school division for better work conditions and higher wages.

In a resolution read during Tuesday's meeting, Board Chairman James Coleman said "the board has determined that collective bargaining is not the most appropriate procedure for the Lynchburg City Schools."

The issue of collective bargaining was first brought to the board in June, when the Lynchburg Education Association (LEA) presented a resolution requesting the ability to collectively bargain.

In May 2021, a change in Virginia law gave public employees the opportunity to engage in collective bargaining. Similar resolutions to LEA’s have been passed in the city of Richmond and Prince William County.

The petition brought forth was signed by more than 90% of Lynchburg public school bus drivers, assistants and mechanics, looking for what Melissa Chesney, a bus driver for LCS and a union steward for the LEA, called a "seat at the table."

From that point in June, the board had 120 days in order to make a decision on the resolution, giving them until October.

The petition was rejected largely, according to several board members, due to the financial undertaking it would have required from the school division.

Dr. Bob Brennan, vice chair of the LCS board, said he believes transportation employees should have a seat at the table but it should be done by avoiding the "bureaucracy and legal intervention of a collective bargaining contract."

Brennan added, "My concern is that the financial cost and the time spent by LCS administration will take away from the LCS budget and it would, more importantly, from the educational initiatives that affect our ability to address the challenges facing our goal of providing the best education possible for our students."

"I'm optimistic that this can be done with us sitting around the table and not across the table," Brennan said as he closed his remarks Tuesday.

Other board members agreed. Martin Day believes collective bargaining would cost "several hundred thousand dollars per year."

Day said the cost needs to be weighed against competing LCS needs and resources, such as the pay increase to teachers and support staff that "the board has been trying to find ways to finance."

Another board member, Atul Gupta, warned collective bargaining would bring a "financial hurricane which we cannot handle as a district."

"We don't have any control over revenues," Gupta said. "We depend on state and city to give to us, and we go with our hand out each year, 'Give me a little bit of money so we can match the salary increase the state is proposing.'"

"Knowing that," Gupta said, "it would be a disservice to all the employees of LCS, agreeing to a four-year, two-year, three-year contract, and not knowing in good faith that you cannot control that."

Anthony Andrews, who said he was once the president of a firefighters union himself, offered a different angle after voting to reject the resolution, adding collective bargaining is a "action when no other viable resolution can be agreed upon," and he believes they are not past the point where "honest discussion can't be had" between the parties.

"Let's solve the problem," Andrews said. "Let's find a viable solution for all parties involved, one that does not put LEA or transportation at a disadvantage, but one that will benefit the students, staff and division as a whole."

As a whole, board members recognized there are issues within transportation, including work conditions and salaries.

Karl Loos, the president of LEA and a seventh-grade U.S. history teacher at Dunbar Middle School for Innovation, said in an interview with The News & Advance on Wednesday the decision of the board was “disappointing” and he felt the board did not do its “due diligence in bringing us in and asking us questions and letting us do presentations.

“We were essentially limited to public comment, which they do not respond back to,” Loos added.

Since the LEA presented the resolution in June, Loos said the organization heard from “one, maybe two” school board members in regards to the resolution, which he believes shows the LEA was not given a fair opportunity from the start.

“For them to sit there and tell us that we have been heard is disingenuous, because they didn’t even ask us to speak,” Loos said.

“It’s hard to believe they hear us and hear our concerns when they didn’t even take the time to sit down with us about this very important issue.”

At Tuesday's meeting, the board extended an olive branch to transportation employees, proposing a meeting at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27 for three transportation representatives to meet with three board members of the school board's Legislative Advocacy Committee to have a "discussion around the matters that have been presented in the bargaining unit to seek to work together to resolve these issues ... together," Coleman said.

Chesney, who sat in the crowd at the school board meeting, referenced the proposed 3:30 p.m. meeting time and asked the board Tuesday night, "Who is going to come to your meeting? We're driving buses."

A spokesperson for LCS said the two parties are working to find a new time for the meeting.

In a message sent to The News & Advance on Wednesday, Chesney said she believes the school board was "entirely tone deaf to what we're asking for, and were not genuinely interested in solving any of the problems in the department."

Chesney said the group just wants "order and structure," adding, "so far over the last six years, agreements with [administration] have only been good so long as there was not a staffing change."

"Any good will that the [administration] had garnered with us to date has now been squashed. And we start from zero again," Chesney added.

Loos said LEA will continue to look at collective bargaining, saying it's LEA's goal to "enlist and educate the community about the positive benefits of collective bargaining."

"We're going to grow our membership," Loos said. "There's nothing stopping us from doing these card campaigns and reaching out to the board over and over again until they get the message that this is an important issue and this is the best way to handle it.

"They've had their chance. We've been bringing the same issues to the board year after year, so it behooves them to let the people with the knowledge and hands-on experience to be the problem solvers."

Separately, the school board is scheduled to hold a special called joint meeting with Lynchburg City Council at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance at 300 Lucado Place.