The Lynchburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to reject changing its policy regarding notifying parents about sexually explicit materials in schools to an opt-in version.

The board voted 6-3 to reject formulating a new policy for the school board to review regarding sexually explicit materials. Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed had written to the board asking it to revisit the policy after council voted 5-2 on Jan. 24 to support the request.

School board members Randall Trost, Atul Gupta and Martin Day voted in favor of formulating a new policy for review.

On Jan. 10, the board voted unanimously to adopt an "opt-out" policy requiring the division to notify parents at least 30 days prior to the use of sexually explicit material in the classroom.

From there, parents can request their child receive alternative material should they decide to opt out, rather than viewing the material deemed sexually explicit by the policy. If requested and available, the alternative material must be provided by the classroom's teacher.

By contrast, an "opt-in" policy would allow parents to see what material will be deemed sexually explicit by the policy and allow them to opt in to whatever content they find appropriate for their child.

This process would require parents provide written consent to allow their child to view the material, while the opt-out policy is based off of implied consent.

Tuesday night's school board meeting saw a public comments period filled with residents voicing their opinion on the policy — a majority of whom opposed the opt-in version.

Aaron Reid, chair of E.C. Glass High School's English department, spoke about the "robust and thorough process" of how supplemental reading materials make it into the curriculum.

Additionally, he said, parents can see and review what materials will be used in class from the first day of school, when the class syllabuses are handed out.

"I want to dissuade the notion that parents don't know about the books their kids are reading until March, because they get it in the syllabus," Reid said.

Reid later said, "We as teachers reach out to [parents] all the time. In fact, we want you to talk about the books that your kids are reading; they're valuable. That's how these kids are going to become good citizens of the world."

Andrew Glover, founder of a group called Conservative Parents of Lynchburg, argued on behalf of an opt-in policy, comparing it to a field trip permission slip.

Citing an upcoming Dunbar Middle School field trip to watch the play "Lift Every Voice" — a play he called "divisive" — Glover said the play's script was made available to parents as a part of a "mandated opt-in process for field trips."

"Consider for a moment," Glover said. "Would it be okay for the school to take children on a field trip without parents' explicit opt-in permission?"

He disputed claims that an opt-in version would create more work, saying, "Simply adding a signature line and requiring it back does not require additional work. It doesn't require additional work for the field trip and they only gave seven days' notice. In this case, it's 30."

At the outset of the conversation on the policy, School Board Chair James Coleman said, "The mayor of our city does not need any lecture from us around whose responsibility it is to govern. The mayor is very clear; the vice mayor is very clear. And I would embrace that many of the members of council understand that."

Coleman added the board simply wanted to "garner trust, confidence in our school division that we have capable persons who appreciate at the highest level the engagement of parents while we seek to manage the school division."

The board's discussion mostly revolved around the workload that a change in policy would create and how it could potentially delay teachers from moving forward with instruction.

"If you're waiting for opt in and you're not getting a response from a parent, what do you do?" asked board member Kimberly Sinha. "Do you hold up the curriculum? Do you exclude those students because the parents haven't paid attention and followed through? So if we have an opt-in policy, we need to set some parameters or some kind of guardrail that it's not going to hold up progress."

Both Superintendent Crystal Edwards and Deputy Superintendent Amy Pugh said this process has been in place for a while now, with Edwards adding the sexually explicit material addition is only an arm of the policy that was required to be added by recent state law.

When Coleman asked if creating an opt-in version would create a "culture ... where you wouldn't get the instruction unless the parent turned in a form to opt-in to receive that instruction," Edwards said, "It's a possibility."

Should the policy be changed to opt-in, Coleman said, "From a practical perspective, I see a nightmare."

Gupta, who was among those in favor of an opt-in policy, said as he listened to the discourse on the topic, he became concerned some children might see the sexually explicit material by default under an opt-out policy if their parents aren't involved enough to return the slip.

"These kids are sort of the ones who need an opt-in waiver for them so they are not left for the system to decide for them. At least they will not get something their mommy and daddy may not want them to have, but they're not involved in their lives right now," he said.

Trost, who also voted to formulate a new policy, argued he thought the scope was very narrow when it comes to how many things would classified as sexually explicit material, which means there wouldn't be as much work as many believed.

"Wait a minute, you hear that noise? That's the students leaving to LCA," Trost said after the vote, referring to Liberty Christian Academy; he earned a mixed reaction from his fellow board members and LCS administration at the meeting.