Lynchburg City School Board temporarily suspends in-person public comments, citing concern over COVID-19 spread

The Lynchburg City School Board voted this week to affirm a ban on in-person public comments at its meetings beginning in January.
In a 5-4 vote at its work session Tuesday, the Lynchburg City School Board passed a motion to temporarily suspend in-person public comment at board meetings from Jan. 4 through Jan. 31.
Board members Belle Evans, Michael Nilles, Kimberly Sinha and Gary Harvey opposed the motion.
The board’s discussion and vote followed an announcement the division made last week that no in-person public comments would be allowed at school board meetings beginning in January. The vote does not prevent the public from attending meetings in person. Board members Evans, Sinha and Nilles said they were surprised by the division’s announcement and added that they were not involved in that decision as a board.
In previous meetings since the beginning of the pandemic, members of the public wishing to speak have been waiting in the lobby before coming in one at a time to speak to the board, in order to limit the amount of people in the board room at a time. Evans said she wanted to keep in-person comments as long as the public would respect those accommodations.
Robert Brennan, vice-chair of the school board, supported the motion and said the suspension was an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community, not to silence the public.
“I think everyone on this board is supportive of having public comments to the board,” Brennan said. “I also have to say that this is a very unusual situation we’re dealing with both nationally and in our community.”
Evans, who voted in opposition to the temporary suspension of in-person public comments, said she has seen no issue with public in-person participation in the meetings, aside from Tuesday night when a group defied the division’s health and safety protocols to sit in the board room.
At the beginning of the work session, 10 community members entered the board room demanding they be allowed to sit inside and watch the meeting. The group, members of the Conservative Parents of Lynchburg, stood in opposition to last week’s announcement.
There was no public comment section on the agenda of Tuesday’s work session, but members said they wanted to be in the room for the open, public meeting.
Andrew Glover, the group’s founder and organizer of the sit-in, said he believes suspending in-person public comments removes the public’s ability to petition government, a freedom protected by the First Amendment.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lynchburg City Schools, like other school boards and government bodies, has limited the amount of public seating at meetings in order to put social-distancing protocols in place.
LCS has limited seating inside the board room but allows overflow public to watch from the lobby of the school administration building just outside the board room.
Glover said the meetings are open and public and exempt from the governor’s guidelines for group gatherings and social distancing. LCS protocol does not supersede law, he said.
While school officials, board members and even members of the Lynchburg Police Department asked the group to comply with the division’s health and safety protocols and watch the live-streamed meeting from the lobby, the group wouldn’t budge. Ultimately, the meeting proceeded with the group inside the board room.
LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said Tuesday the goal of limiting in-person public comments was not an attempt to silence members of the public or conduct public business behind closed doors.
The meetings are live-streamed on the division’s YouTube channel and archived for future viewing, and members of the public are able to send comments to the board via email or voicemail to be read or played at board meetings.
Heritage High School junior Trever Almond told The News & Advance after the meeting that emailed comments just aren’t the same.
“When you’re there in person, you can control your tone and get your point across a lot better than an email someone else is reading,” Almond said.
Glover added that he felt the school board’s narrow vote on this matter, and votes on other agenda items, were influenced by the group’s presence.
“When you face down the person that’s choosing to make decisions for your family, there’s a huge difference,” he said.
While halting in-person comments may result in fewer people coming to the meetings in person, the suspension does not prohibit in-person attendance.
Glover and Cheri Almond, Trever’s mom and a member of the Conservative Parents of Lynchburg, said they would continue to attend and face school board members who continue to make decisions that affect them and their children.
