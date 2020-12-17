Lynchburg City School Board temporarily suspends in-person public comments, citing concern over COVID-19 spread

“I think everyone on this board is supportive of having public comments to the board,” Brennan said. “I also have to say that this is a very unusual situation we’re dealing with both nationally and in our community.”

Evans, who voted in opposition to the temporary suspension of in-person public comments, said she has seen no issue with public in-person participation in the meetings, aside from Tuesday night when a group defied the division’s health and safety protocols to sit in the board room.

At the beginning of the work session, 10 community members entered the board room demanding they be allowed to sit inside and watch the meeting. The group, members of the Conservative Parents of Lynchburg, stood in opposition to last week’s announcement.

There was no public comment section on the agenda of Tuesday’s work session, but members said they wanted to be in the room for the open, public meeting.

Andrew Glover, the group’s founder and organizer of the sit-in, said he believes suspending in-person public comments removes the public’s ability to petition government, a freedom protected by the First Amendment.

