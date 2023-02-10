Two weeks after Lynchburg City Council expressed its desire to revisit a 30-year-old financial agreement between it and the Lynchburg City School Board, the board has decided it will advocate for a revised version of the agreement during council's Feb. 14 meeting.

Originally signed in Dec. 20, 1993, by then-Mayor Julian Adams and then-School Board Chair Julius Sigler Jr., the agreement lays out the process in which the two bodies navigate fund balances in the city's annual budget — specifically with the school division.

The agreement states any fund balance would be maintained by the school division, and the school board would come before council yearly to advise it on the money left over as well as the projects to which those funds could be allocated for.

Typically, Superintendent Crystal Edwards said at Tuesday's school board meeting, the remaining fund balance is used for capital improvement needs around school facilities.

On Jan. 24, the school division returned to city council to request the remainder of its unexpended operating fund — about $1.1 million — be transferred into the school division's capital fund budget for building improvements. Several members of council were hesitant to approve the transfer and ultimately did not vote on it.

During the school board's Tuesday meeting, the body came to the consensus that it would send a letter to council seeking a revised version of the plan.

School board member Martin Day read the "observations" of the board's finance and facilities committee, who discussed the agreement in an earlier meeting.

"Rescinding of the 1993 agreement implies that city council would not generally be receptive to future return to fund balance requests, hence needs that might have been addressed through fund balance return would have to be added to future LCS operating budgets instead," Day said.

He added the current agreement allows some of those projects to be paid for earlier than they would be if the agreement wasn't in place and the projects needed to be put on future capital project plans.

In January, City Attorney Matthew Freedman said to his knowledge, the agreement came about in 1993 because "the city had an issue with the school board in trying to discourage frivolous or unnecessary spending."

Day said Tuesday the board suggests the reasons the agreement was put in place should be "investigated and understood" before the agreement is altered, "lest the door be open for those abuses to return."

School Board Vice Chair Dr. Bob Brennan said Tuesday he didn't think the board or council would want to go forward under the current agreement because of how old it is. He voiced his desire to see some sort of a compromise in place between the two bodies going forward.

"I think the board feels like we're in a partnership with ... city council, who owns the buildings, and we maintain and use them, that we want that partnership to continue.

"We, because of the experience of our staff, know the buildings, I don't want to say better than ... city council, but we're more aware of the problems," he said.

Despite that, he later said it was the "underlying feeling" of some board members that it "wasn't a slam dunk" that council would approve the transfer for the funds to be used on one-time expenses such as capital projects or salary bonuses.

Ultimately, the board agreed to draft a letter based upon the points read by Day, and send to city council before Tuesday with School Board Chair James Coleman's signature, seeking a revised version of the agreement.

Council is expected to discuss the agreement during its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Council Chambers inside City Hall, 900 Church St in Lynchburg.