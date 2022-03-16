Lynchburg City School Board ups budget request, seeks 8% salary hike for employees

The Lynchburg City School Board on Tuesday voted to adjust its original budget request for local money from the city, seeking roughly $2 million to $3 million more in hopes of raising staff pay.

The change comes as the school board looks for ways to jump in on what board member Atul Gupta called a "spend-fest" from the City of Lynchburg.

"As you know, I've been against new positions all along," Gupta said during Tuesday's meeting, which came after a public hearing on the budget, "but as I was sitting in the City Council ... I felt like spend-fest ... was going on there and Lynchburg City Schools was left out."

The initial request by the schools was $42.9 million for local operating funds. The change by the school board brings the new budget request total to roughly $45 million, according to the presentation during the meeting.

Gupta said the school system's level funding of $39.8 million that was proposed in the city manager's budget last week isn't in line with the roughly 39% increase in city spending overall.

"This year's city budget is $595.4 million and the school budget is recommended to be $39.8 million," Gupta said, "which means six cents on a dollar ... it bothers me as I look at that presentation that we are the stepchild."

Gupta went on to say later in the meeting, "I'm saying let's work for it. Let's join to be a part of the spend-fest."

Another board member, Gary Harvey, doubled down on Gupta's remarks, saying, "I feel like Dr. Gupta teed it up for me when he talked about the city's proposed budget and yet we're being requested to seek level funding. Inflation is going up, and if we're not addressing that with our staff salaries, they're actually losing money."

The budget proposed back in February won't have any other changes, as the school board is focusing all of the new money requested on one thing: increasing employee salaries.

According to Superintendent Crystal Edwards, LCS currently has 229 employees who make under the living wage of $14.03. In order to close that gap, the school system will take all of the additional funds requested and bring all of their employees to at least the living wage.

Vice Chair Sharon Carter said about employee salaries, "I just read today where Amherst [County] voted on their budget, which was a 6.5% increase for their staff people, and then we wonder why people leave our positions here and go right across to Amherst."

Board member Michael Nilles said, "I did see the city increased the starting pay for public safety and that has made a big difference. I think we should advocate for similar moves to raise starting salary for public education staff."

Nilles was referring to two initiatives by the city to raise the starting salary for police officers and firefighters to the "highest in the region," according to City Manager Wynter Benda. The police officer salary increase already has taken effect, while the salary increase for firefighters is part of Benda's proposed fiscal year 2023 budget.

The LCS Board and City Council will sit down for a joint meeting at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance on March 22 to discuss the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, among other things.

The city's proposal of level funding, $39.8 million, would not allow the school system to make the proposed average 8% increase in employee salary, potentially leaving some employees below the living wage. The increase would be spread out over all departments, but would be specifically aimed at making sure nobody is below the living wage, which is why it averages out to 8%.

School board member Susan Morrison said, "I think it's time we step up for our staff. I think this is our opportunity to do so. We may not get it, but we will go out fighting for it.

"I think all of our staff, every single one of them, deserves more. And I know one thing: If you do not ask, you won't get. So we at least need to ask and we need to be able to defend it and I think we can do it well."

