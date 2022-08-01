Lynchburg City School officials focused on staffing, safety as new school year approaches

With two weeks to go until students return to the classroom for the 2022-23 school year, Lynchburg City School administrators are wrapping up their final weeks of preparation for the new year.

Their focus as summer winds down? Staffing vacancies and security of its facilities for the coming school year.

"We're seeing shortages across the state," Superintendent Crystal Edwards said in a recent news conference. "We're no different from any other school division or any other year.

"But we're excited about the number of staff that we have hired. People want to come here, they are joining us ... but we are doing everything possible to make sure that all of our classrooms and all of our positions are filled."

School administration would not say exactly how many teaching positions are currently vacant in the school system, noting they still are interviewing applicants for several positions.

"We are so relatively early in the hiring process," Reid Wodicka, the new Deputy Superintendent for Operations & Strategic Planning, said during the news conference.

"We still have several weeks where a number of people who are still asking to join or still applying to join Lynchburg City Schools. People want to be here, so we are still processing through that paperwork."

While LCS is working to fill the positions, some community members are more skeptical of the school system's ability to fill the open positions before the beginning of the year.

Andrew Glover, a Lynchburg resident who spoke out during a recent school board meeting, believes LCS should be acting with more urgency as Aug. 16 nears.

"I urge all of you to have a candid, have a transparent, have an urgent ... and have a genuine discussion on this issue of staffing," Glover said.

"I don't hear the school board addressing this issue, nothing serious and nothing of substance."

Glover claimed there were 270 job openings on the school's hiring portal as of July's school board meeting.

While several pages of job openings still exist on the website, Edwards said during the news conference they may not represent the accurate number of teacher openings.

"If you go to our website and look at our employment opportunities, you're going to see all of our employment opportunities," Edwards said.

She mentioned that openings for coaching positions, part-time positions and substitute positions are all listed on the same website.

"But we are looking for teachers. We're looking for math, science and special education. Those are critical-need positions in our district."

With signing bonuses and "other perks and reasons you'd want to be here at Lynchburg City Schools," Edwards said the school system is maintaining a high acceptance rate when job offers are sent out.

"As much as we can do to encourage and entice people to be here ... we continue to look at those numbers as they evolve," she said about the number of open positions.

"And they are hopefully going down right now."

As Aug. 16 — the first day of school — draws closer, Edwards said the school system is also focusing on safety, partnering with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of students when they enter LCS facilities.

"We have been examining our procedures, our strategies; we have been training our administration staff. Once our teaching staff and our building staff come back, we're also going to do some things there," Edwards said.

The superintendent would not go into specific details on the new tactics LCS plans to deploy this year, however she noted resource officers would be assigned to each of the five middle and high schools, and will be able to assist in the elementary schools when their services are needed.

While visitors will be allowed into the schools again following the COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards said they are taking a new approach to how they treat them.

"We love when you come to the schools, but please do not think of us as being rude if we don’t hold the door open for you. We really want to get back to some stringent protocols of having people check in at the front door, not the back door of our schools," Edwards said.

With the new school year, LCS will still be operating under similar COVID-19 protocols as they were late last school year.

Students and teachers will be encouraged to wear masks — although not required — as well as hand-washing and social distancing.

Edwards said the school system will still be informing parents of positive tests and updates to COVID-19 numbers, and will also be encouraging vaccination against the coronavirus.

Registration for the 2022-23 school year is still ongoing, with the system's annual Registration Day on Aug. 10.

To find out more information, visit LCSEdu.net/parents/registration-information.