Lynchburg City Schools administration unveils 'State of LCS' report

Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards presented a first draft of the division's first "State of LCS" report, a document that provides an in-depth look at everything going on across the school system, to the school board this week.

Edwards said the document, which she is planning to release every October going forward, is meant to be a recap of the previous school year, showing LCS students, families and Lynchburg residents what's going on in the city school system.

"We thought it would be a great thing to share with folks who don't have children in the schools but live in the community and want to know more about our schools," Edwards said Tuesday about the report.

In the 27-page document there are breakdowns of budgets; enrollment and student demographics; student and teacher spotlights; and special to this year's edition, an update on the division's facilities needs assessment done in August.

According to the document, a joint team of Lynchburg city staff and LCS leaders is drafting a LCS Facilities Master Plan that will "chart a path for the future of educational facilities at Lynchburg City Schools" and is expected to be unveiled in 2023.

The document also lays out several capital improvement projects completed across the division in the 2021-22 school year, such as the new synthetic turf practice field at E.C. Glass High School and new roofs at several schools.

In addition to unveiling the document, Edwards flirted with the idea of changing the division's mission statement in the coming months, which is currently "Every child, by name and by need, to graduation," to add " ... and beyond."

"We have probably for five years said 'and beyond,' and we say that because we recognize that graduation is no longer good enough for our kids," Edwards said, "and I would like to take it where we actually change our mission statement and add 'and beyond,' as we really mean that."

While Tuesday's presentation was only the first draft, with a more complete version coming later, several school board members lauded Edwards and her team for putting the report together.

"I think it's a wonderful document," School Board Member Sharon Carter said. "I'm really glad that we're telling our story instead of someone telling it for us."

Board member Atul Gupta said the document is a good chance for people in the community to find out what LCS is "really about" outside of just the traditional school board meetings.

The first draft of the document is available via the school board's website, lcsedu.net, by navigating to BoardDocs under the "School Board" menu, choosing "Meetings," then choosing the agenda for the Oct. 18 work session.