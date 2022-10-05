Lynchburg City Schools administrators, board talk accreditation

Lynchburg City Schools administrators addressed the school system's accreditation ratings Tuesday following recent Virginia Department of Education data showing only half of Lynchburg City Schools received full accreditation for the 2022-23 school year.

Bedford Hills, Paul Munro, Robert S. Payne, Sandusky, Sheffield and T.C. Miller School for Innovation were the six elementary schools that received full accreditation from the state, according to VDOE data released last month. Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle for Innovation and E.C. Glass High School were the only middle and high schools given full accreditation for the 2022-23 school year.

Dearington, Heritage, Linkhorne, Perrymont and William M. Bass elementary schools all received accreditation with conditions, as did Linkhorne Middle, Sandusky Middle and Heritage High schools.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ratings for the 2022-23 school year are the first accreditation ratings issued since the 2019-20 school year, which was based off testing from the 2018-19 school year. Accreditation ratings are determined based upon several factors from the preceding school year.

While only half of the schools were fully accredited, administrators emphasized Tuesday that no Lynchburg public school was outright denied accreditation.

According to VDOE data, accreditation takes into account overall proficiency and growth in English reading/writing, math and science; and English and math achievement gaps at the elementary and middle school level. High schools take all of the same indicators into account, in addition to graduation and completion rates as well as dropout rates.

Traditionally, accreditation ratings take into account absenteeism, but Deputy Superintendent Amy Pugh said during Tuesday's regular school board meeting that absenteeism was waived in the 2022-23 scores due to COVID factors.

Schools are given either a level one, two or three rating in each category. Schools with no level three indicators mean they receive full accreditation, and those with at least one level three indicator will receive accreditation with conditions.

Pugh presented information to the board that showed how accreditation ratings are determined, and what happens in the case of accreditation with conditions.

The deputy superintendent said schools accredited with conditions must include specific steps in their yearly comprehensive school improvement plans as to what they plan to do to address their ratings.

Pugh said the steps laid out are "specific to determining, and doing a needs assessment to determine perhaps the root cause of why that school in that area is at a level three. And then put together some action steps they can work on as an entire school, with the support of the [curriculum and instruction] department and division staff to support them.

"Accredited with conditions is accredited," Pugh said. "It just means that that school has an action plan they need to work on throughout the year."

During the board's conversation Tuesday night, two members defended the administration, pointing out the silver lining in the ratings.

"There are other school districts that have a significant number of accreditation with conditions like Newport News, Richmond, even Charlottesville, I think are within areas that are a more urban environment," school board member Martin Day said. "So for those who might be disappointed in our number of schools that still have conditions, it's not unusual given the kind of demographics that we have. Other cities' districts with similar demographics find themselves in a similar state of affairs."

Examples of other city school divisions in Virginia and their percentages of schools receiving full accreditation for the 2022-23 school year are as follows: Danville City Public Schools, 20%; Charlottesville City Public Schools, 66%; Newport News City Public Schools, 61%; Richmond City Public Schools, 36%; Roanoke City Public Schools, 96%, according to VDOE data.

School board member Atul Gupta said that he wants "people who use this as an opportunity to attack our superintendent" to look at the accreditation numbers dating back prior to Superintendent Crystal Edwards' tenure, which started in the 2018-19 school year.

"I see the number two, three, five and seven. That's anemic," Gupta said. "She comes over, the number jumps to 12 and then 13" referring to the number of Lynchburg schools accredited in 2018-19 compared to 2019-20.

"Then two years and you give her a little break for the pandemic and it's eight. It's not like the whole roof is falling down. The London Bridge is not fallen down yet."

Gupta said he wants the administration to look at what it can do better, while pointing out signs of improvement seen already.

"What we'll be seeing in the future years will be the real numbers, which I think in my opinion, LCS will shine. They've got to hold their guns in battle. Don't attack [Edwards], look at the historical data," he said.

Lynchburg City School administrators are expected to present Standards of Learning and accreditation data to Lynchburg City Council during council’s work session at 4 p.m. Oct. 11 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 900 Church St.