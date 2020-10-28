Lynchburg City Schools administrators present proposed five-year capital improvement plan

Lynchburg City Schools could see two new buildings and two school renovations by 2026.
Division administrators presented their proposed 2022-26 capital improvement plan to members of the school board finance committee at its meeting Tuesday.
The proposed CIP includes more than $65 million in maintenance projects and building replacements and renovations over the five-year period. When the proposed plan is approved by the school board, administrators will submit it to the city for consideration.
"Once the funds are appropriated [by the city] into the CIP, they remain until spent," said Steve Gatzke, director of facilities for the division.
The replacement of one school building — Sandusky Elementary School — is included in the proposed plan. At $37 million, this project is the most expensive in the five-year plan and would be completed during the 2025 fiscal year.
The plan includes a new transportation building that would be built during the 2024 fiscal year. The building would have a price tag of $6.7 million, but Gatzke said it’s a necessary investment because the transportation department has outgrown its current building at 3525 John Capron Road in Lynchburg.
Renovating and adding gyms at Linkhorne and Paul Munro elementary schools would cost over $13.1 million and $540,000, respectively.
The proposed plan also includes replacing chillers and HVAC systems at some schools.
Some athletic projects that are part of the proposed plan include adding turf and renovating the track at E. C. Glass High School, resurfacing the track at Dunbar Middle School, and turf for Heritage High School’s baseball and football fields.
Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the division will conduct a facilities study that could impact some of the proposed projects. Edwards said the facilities study would assess the state of the division’s facilities and determine what issues need to be addressed.
At the Lynchburg City School Board meeting on Oct. 6, Gatzke said the division’s last facilities study that evaluated all schools was conducted in 1990. In 1998, a study was conducted on the division’s secondary schools, he said. Gatzke said Tuesday he did not yet have details of when the facilities study would be conducted or completed.
Kim Lukanich, chief financial officer for the division, said in order for the division to have the plan submitted to the city by Nov. 11, administrators will bring the proposed CIP to the school board at its Nov. 4 meeting for discussion and approval.
The next finance committee meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 24.
