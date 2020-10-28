Lynchburg City Schools administrators present proposed five-year capital improvement plan

The proposed plan also includes replacing chillers and HVAC systems at some schools.

Some athletic projects that are part of the proposed plan include adding turf and renovating the track at E. C. Glass High School, resurfacing the track at Dunbar Middle School, and turf for Heritage High School’s baseball and football fields.

Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the division will conduct a facilities study that could impact some of the proposed projects. Edwards said the facilities study would assess the state of the division’s facilities and determine what issues need to be addressed.

At the Lynchburg City School Board meeting on Oct. 6, Gatzke said the division’s last facilities study that evaluated all schools was conducted in 1990. In 1998, a study was conducted on the division’s secondary schools, he said. Gatzke said Tuesday he did not yet have details of when the facilities study would be conducted or completed.

Kim Lukanich, chief financial officer for the division, said in order for the division to have the plan submitted to the city by Nov. 11, administrators will bring the proposed CIP to the school board at its Nov. 4 meeting for discussion and approval.

The next finance committee meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 24.

